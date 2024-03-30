Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie shows off artistic side in rare photos on special day
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie shows off artistic side in rare photos on special day

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shares his eight-year-old son with his ex Dara Huang

2 minutes ago
Beatrice and Edoardo walk with Wolfie to church on Christmas Day 2022
Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
Share this:

New photos have been shared of Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie to mark a special occasion and it seems he has inherited his parents' artistic streak. 

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's son Wolfie featured in a carousel of photos shared by his mother Dara Huang which were affectionately captioned: "Some of my favourite moments with my little artist. I love, rediscovering the world every year through your eyes. Happy bday Wolfie."

View post on Instagram
 

Her son, whose real name is Christopher, turned eight on 28 March. The little boy was seen drawing on a wall being held up by his mother in one snap, and was seen painting a canvas in another with a paintbrush the size of his hand. 

The rest of the carousel is full of adorable videos of Wolfie drawing away. It is clear that he takes after both parents with his evident creative abilities. His mother Dara is an American architect who founded the design firm Design Haus Liberty.

mother holding son at home © Instagram
The architect shares Wolfie with her ex Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice's husband is the founder and chief executive of a property development and interior design company called Banda Property. 

The son of an Italian noble takes to Instagram to share the interior design masterpieces his company have created, including this stunning sage green kitchen with black and white marble worktops. 

mother kissing son on cheek © Instagram
Dara posted two heartwarming images on her social media

Dara also shared a sweep snap on Wolfie's birthday where she was seen holding her little one while on a beach in Kenya. "Happy birthday Wolfie. Nothing has bought me more joy in my life than being your mommy. Another sweet year watching you grow," she penned. 

View post on Instagram
 

Dara and Edoardo were together for three years between 2015 and 2018. The pair got engaged in 2017 but never married and split a year later. It was reported in 2020 that the American architect was dating the London-based financier, Filippos Kodellas de la Morena. 

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo married in 2020 in a secret ceremony at All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor with a limited guest list due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Wolfie with Eugenie and Beatrice and Peter Phillips at the Platinum Pageant © Getty
Wolfie was spotted with Eugenie and Beatrice, as well as Peter Phillips at the Platinum Pageant

Little Wolfie was seen on his first outing with his father and stepmother in 2022 at the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee pageant. 

Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Christopher Woolf attend Christmas concert© Getty
Beatrice and Edoardo attended the Christmas concert with Wolfie

He has since joined Beatrice and Edoardo at the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham and was even spotted at Princess Kate's 'Together At Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey last December. 

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar,. "Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides, and I just think, ‘The more, the merrier'," she said. 

Beatrice and Edoardo walk with Wolfie to church on Christmas Day 2022© Getty
Beatrice and Edoardo walk with Wolfie to church on Christmas Day 2022

"I feel lucky to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him – because it didn’t have to be so easy."

She went on to say that she doesn’t understand people who get divorced "and then hold their children as collateral; that doesn’t make any sense."

Britain's Princess Beatrice of York (C), her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (R) and stepson Christopher (L) arrive for the "Together At Christmas" Carol Service" at Westminster Abbey in London on December 8, 2023. Th© Getty
Princess Beatrice is a doting stepmother

DISCOVER: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi holiday with surprising royal friends in St. Moritz - photos 

Edoardo and Beatrice have a daughter of their own - two-year-old Sienna. The young royal was born at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in September 2021, with her parents choosing her name to honour her father's Italian roots.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more