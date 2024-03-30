Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie shows off artistic side in rare photos on special day

New photos have been shared of Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie to mark a special occasion and it seems he has inherited his parents' artistic streak.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's son Wolfie featured in a carousel of photos shared by his mother Dara Huang which were affectionately captioned: "Some of my favourite moments with my little artist. I love, rediscovering the world every year through your eyes. Happy bday Wolfie."

Her son, whose real name is Christopher, turned eight on 28 March. The little boy was seen drawing on a wall being held up by his mother in one snap, and was seen painting a canvas in another with a paintbrush the size of his hand.

The rest of the carousel is full of adorable videos of Wolfie drawing away. It is clear that he takes after both parents with his evident creative abilities. His mother Dara is an American architect who founded the design firm Design Haus Liberty.

© Instagram The architect shares Wolfie with her ex Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice's husband is the founder and chief executive of a property development and interior design company called Banda Property.

The son of an Italian noble takes to Instagram to share the interior design masterpieces his company have created, including this stunning sage green kitchen with black and white marble worktops.

© Instagram Dara posted two heartwarming images on her social media

Dara also shared a sweep snap on Wolfie's birthday where she was seen holding her little one while on a beach in Kenya. "Happy birthday Wolfie. Nothing has bought me more joy in my life than being your mommy. Another sweet year watching you grow," she penned.

Dara and Edoardo were together for three years between 2015 and 2018. The pair got engaged in 2017 but never married and split a year later. It was reported in 2020 that the American architect was dating the London-based financier, Filippos Kodellas de la Morena.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo married in 2020 in a secret ceremony at All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor with a limited guest list due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

© Getty Wolfie was spotted with Eugenie and Beatrice, as well as Peter Phillips at the Platinum Pageant

Little Wolfie was seen on his first outing with his father and stepmother in 2022 at the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee pageant.

© Getty Beatrice and Edoardo attended the Christmas concert with Wolfie

He has since joined Beatrice and Edoardo at the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham and was even spotted at Princess Kate's 'Together At Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey last December.

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, . "Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides, and I just think, ‘The more, the merrier'," she said.

© Getty Beatrice and Edoardo walk with Wolfie to church on Christmas Day 2022

"I feel lucky to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him – because it didn’t have to be so easy."

She went on to say that she doesn’t understand people who get divorced "and then hold their children as collateral; that doesn’t make any sense."

© Getty Princess Beatrice is a doting stepmother

DISCOVER: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi holiday with surprising royal friends in St. Moritz - photos

Edoardo and Beatrice have a daughter of their own - two-year-old Sienna. The young royal was born at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in September 2021, with her parents choosing her name to honour her father's Italian roots.