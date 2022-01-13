Helen Skelton poses with newborn baby - but reveals less glamorous side to motherhood The Countryfile star welcomed her third baby two weeks ago

Helen Skelton is enjoying every second of motherhood since welcoming her third baby, but on Thursday she showed fans the not-so-glamorous side of being a new mum.

Taking to her Stories, the mother-of-three shared a brief video showing her cuddling her baby with her jumper and part of her hair covered in baby spit.

"Permanent state of affairs," she wrote alongside it.

On her grid, however, she shared a throwback picture showing her eight months pregnant and revealed that, in comparison, her current situation was "bliss".

Helen shared a brief clip that showed the reality of having a newborn

"Throwback pic….. Currently under a milky two-week-old baby and a pile of blankets with the dog at my feet. Bliss.

"Got sent this pic from a month ago and realised how quickly every stage moves on. Every age has a stage. Grateful. Soaking it up. thank you @busbyandfox @fairfaxandfavor @annabelkermanstylist for the clothes for the last round of work pics. Not sure they are much use anymore. #alltheemotions #pregnancy #postpartum #newbaby #mumlife #baby #8months," she captioned the picture.

In the snap, Helen looked stunning in a checkered green dress by Busby & Fox and knee-high leather boots by Fairfax & Favor, a favourite with the royals.

Fans of the Countryfile star loved the post, with many calling her "gorgeous" and "stunning".

Helen looked stunning in a never-before-seen picture of her pregnant at eight months

"Stunning as always Helen!! Always classy, always stylish, always the best!!!! This outfit is so lovely Helen, sending you and your family best wishes," wrote one, whilst a second added: "Lovely photo. Glad you're happy. The best things in life are free. Forever memories of children. We are blessed if we have them."

The TV star announced her baby's birth two weeks ago, sharing a sweet photo of husband Richie carrying their third child out of the hospital in a car seat. But the couple are yet to confirm any more details about their new arrival.