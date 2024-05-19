Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Helen Skelton delights with rare photo of toddler daughter Elsie - and her blonde curls are so precious
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover mother-and-baby

Helen Skelton delights with rare photo of toddler daughter Elsie - and her blonde curls are so precious

The Countryfile star is such a doting mum

Diane Shipley
Senior Online Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

TV star Helen Skelton shares three children with her ex-husband Richie Myler, the youngest being two-year-old Elsie, who the busy mum shared the sweetest photo of on Sunday. 

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the former Strictly finalist uploaded a new image that was so cute. 

It showed her little girl walking towards the camera with her head down and a multi-coloured baseball cap on her head, with her tousled blonde curls just visible peeking out from under her headwear! 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Helen Skelton's daughter Elsie helps with the gardening

Elsie wore a peach shirt and shorts with pink shoes and appeared to be carrying a white blanket in one hand. 

Her mum captioned the cute image with a heartfelt thank you, writing: "Great thing about having friends with slightly older girls… Thanks to the outfits/hand-me-downs @kimberleystevenson, thanks for the gifts @littlehotdogwatson #gifted." 

Helen shared the sweetest image of her little girl© Instagram
Helen shared the sweetest image of her little girl

She finished the post with heart-eyes and red heart emojis. The sweet mother-daughter moment comes soon after the star melted hearts with a series of adorable throwback photos featuring her three children

As well as little Elsie, she also shares sons Ernie, eight, and Louis, six, with her ex

Helen Skelton with her ex-husband Richie Myler on the red carpet© Getty
The presenter with her ex-husband Richie Myler

Helen's mini-me

Amongst the photos, Helen, 40, shared a precious new photo of her lookalike daughter, who was hurtling down a wooden path framed with candy-coloured balloons. 

Little Elsie looked so sweet in the snapshot dressed in a bubblegum pink tutu, matching pink tights and a denim jacket embroidered with her name. 

young girl wearing pink skirt and denim jacket © Instagram
Elsie looked adorable in her pink outfit

Elsewhere, the mum-of-three added an image of her wild-haired tot perched on a grey horse. The mini equestrian appeared in her element, dressed in jeans and a mustard jacket emblazoned with doves. 

Skelton family life

Meanwhile in a separate image, Helen's youngest son Louis, six, was shown confidently scaling a tree towards an impressive treehouse. "When you get them to bed early because of their mood all day," Helen noted in her caption. 

"So you spend your night pawing over photos of last weekend #thatslife #weekends #grateful #thatskids." Following the end of her marriage, Helen moved out of the family home to be with her parents at their sprawling farm in Cumbria. 

Helen Skelton in a sparkly gold dress© Joe Maher/WireImage
Helen balances motherhood with a busy work schedule

The TV star shares a heartwarming bond with her parents, and previously told Closer magazine: "My parents are amazing. It's the easiest parenting time of my life because they're on-hand all the time, doing loads for me. I'm pretty sure that grandparents keep this economy running!

"My mum gets the school uniform ready, making sure that the homework is out. Whereas I get to do all the fun bits, like taking them to football and swimming and all of that. So it is a juggle but ultimately I feel like I'm really lucky." 

Helen's bittersweet departure 

The star's family is always her main focus, with the presenter leaving her BBC Radio role last year in order to spend more time with her young brood. 

Helen Skelton in white gilet and trousers© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Helen left her radio show to spend more time with her family

Confirming her departure, Helen told her listeners: "I've loved every minute of the past year... Thank you to all the team and thank you to all of you. It's hard to know what to say without getting emotional."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more