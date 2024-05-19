Helen Skelton delights with rare photo of toddler daughter Elsie - and her blonde curls are so precious

TV star Helen Skelton shares three children with her ex-husband Richie Myler, the youngest being two-year-old Elsie, who the busy mum shared the sweetest photo of on Sunday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the former Strictly finalist uploaded a new image that was so cute.

It showed her little girl walking towards the camera with her head down and a multi-coloured baseball cap on her head, with her tousled blonde curls just visible peeking out from under her headwear!

Elsie wore a peach shirt and shorts with pink shoes and appeared to be carrying a white blanket in one hand.

Her mum captioned the cute image with a heartfelt thank you, writing: "Great thing about having friends with slightly older girls… Thanks to the outfits/hand-me-downs @kimberleystevenson, thanks for the gifts @littlehotdogwatson #gifted."

© Instagram Helen shared the sweetest image of her little girl

She finished the post with heart-eyes and red heart emojis. The sweet mother-daughter moment comes soon after the star melted hearts with a series of adorable throwback photos featuring her three children.

As well as little Elsie, she also shares sons Ernie, eight, and Louis, six, with her ex.

© Getty The presenter with her ex-husband Richie Myler

Helen's mini-me

Amongst the photos, Helen, 40, shared a precious new photo of her lookalike daughter, who was hurtling down a wooden path framed with candy-coloured balloons.

Little Elsie looked so sweet in the snapshot dressed in a bubblegum pink tutu, matching pink tights and a denim jacket embroidered with her name.

© Instagram Elsie looked adorable in her pink outfit

Elsewhere, the mum-of-three added an image of her wild-haired tot perched on a grey horse. The mini equestrian appeared in her element, dressed in jeans and a mustard jacket emblazoned with doves.

Skelton family life

Meanwhile in a separate image, Helen's youngest son Louis, six, was shown confidently scaling a tree towards an impressive treehouse. "When you get them to bed early because of their mood all day," Helen noted in her caption.

"So you spend your night pawing over photos of last weekend #thatslife #weekends #grateful #thatskids." Following the end of her marriage, Helen moved out of the family home to be with her parents at their sprawling farm in Cumbria.

© Joe Maher/WireImage Helen balances motherhood with a busy work schedule

The TV star shares a heartwarming bond with her parents, and previously told Closer magazine: "My parents are amazing. It's the easiest parenting time of my life because they're on-hand all the time, doing loads for me. I'm pretty sure that grandparents keep this economy running!

"My mum gets the school uniform ready, making sure that the homework is out. Whereas I get to do all the fun bits, like taking them to football and swimming and all of that. So it is a juggle but ultimately I feel like I'm really lucky."

Helen's bittersweet departure

The star's family is always her main focus, with the presenter leaving her BBC Radio role last year in order to spend more time with her young brood.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Helen left her radio show to spend more time with her family

Confirming her departure, Helen told her listeners: "I've loved every minute of the past year... Thank you to all the team and thank you to all of you. It's hard to know what to say without getting emotional."