Helen Skelton shares glimpse at sweet ritual with her newborn baby

Helen Skelton has given fans a glimpse at one of her sweet new rituals with her baby, who she welcomed into the world last week with her husband Richie Myler. The Countryfile presenter uploaded an Instagram Story that showed her doing the school run with her newborn in tow.

While fans didn't get a clear shot of the baby, who was fast asleep in a pram, Helen captioned her idyllic photo of the beautiful countryside: "Walk to collect your brothers = headspace."

The mum-of-three, 38, has been sharing some adorable family snaps over the past week and it looks like they've been enjoying a lot of fresh air and time outdoors before the start of the school term.

As she reflected on the new year, Helen captioned one group photo from a walk in the Yorkshire countryside: "Lot to be thankful for... Wishing you and yours well for 2022. #newyear #grateful." The selfie showed Helen with her newborn strapped to her chest, while Richie and their two boys posed in the background.

Helen enjoys doing the school run with her newborn

Fans also rushed to send positive vibes and words of encouragement to Helen after she uploaded another picture from the family walk. Alongside a photo of herself and her baby, and the family's pet dog, she wrote: "How many times on one walk can you say.... 'please be careful kids' and 'is that a bit high?' 500 apparently."

She then candidly admitted: "In other news.... I always hate the end of the school holidays. Hope you're better prepared for the return to routine than I am #grateful #family #squad #backtoschool #backtowork #january #2022 #newbaby."

The family pictured on a country walk in Yorkshire

The TV star was inundated with positivity from her fans, with one commenting: "You have had a major life event happening as well as managing Christmas. Be proud of yourself Helen, you worked until you were pretty much in labour. Well done you."

Another posted, "I think you have a little excuse as to why you aren't prepared this time," while a third wrote: "I'd say you're just being a caring Mum well done."

The TV star announced her baby's birth last week, by sharing a sweet photo of Richie carrying their third child out of the hospital in a car seat. But the couple are yet to confirm any more details about their new arrival.

