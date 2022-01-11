﻿
helen-skelton-cheltenham-literature-festival

Helen Skelton has fans all saying the same thing as she opens up about night feeding

Helen is a mother to three children

It's been a busy time for Helen Skelton as the Countryfile star welcomed her third child at the end of last year, and she's been sharing plenty of insights since.

On Monday, the star got candid about the joys of night-time feeding as she posted a shot of herself wide awake in the dead of night inside the family's spacious living room – and it appeared she wasn't alone. Although the presenter was planning on using the time to keep fit with a pair of nun-chucks, she was also joined by the family's dog, but as he was on the move when she took the shot he only appeared as a blur.

"Night shift and nunchucks," she wrote as she styled out a nightgown. "Keeping me company (and barking at shadows) through the night feeds."

But despite the photo being taken so late, Helen still made sure that she was picture-perfect for the fresh-faced selfie, and fans were quick to pick up on this.

One complimented: "Well done you for looking so fresh at whatever time. Very much looking forward to knowing who's been added to your brood!"

A second added: "Looking really well. Hope you get back on tv soon. Missing the farming programme," while a third posted: "Lovely photo you look so well hope new babe is doing well."

helen-skelton-night-feeding

Helen is a mum to three children

But a few others commented on her dog, including one who joked: "I honestly couldn't make out what was keeping you company but I presume it's a dog?"

The mum-of-three recently had something to celebrate as she managed to convince her sons, Ernie and Louis, to put on some nicer clothes instead of their football kits for a trip out.

Sharing a photo of son Ernie, six, wearing a snazzy grey all-denim outfit consisting of some jeans and a hoodie, Helen wrote: "We did it @oliviagrace90 this kid chose to wear @toy.breaker INSTEAD OF A FOOTBALL KIT for a Friday evening trip out."

helen-skelton-husband-children

The star shares her children with husband Richie Myler

She then added: "I may never achieve anything else again but this feels like a win."

The 38-year-old shared the same snap on her Instagram Stories, captioning it simply with: "Friday."

She also shared a photo of son Louis, four, in an outfit from the same brand, with the youngster rocking grey jeans and a purple jumper as he smiled next to an orange football.

