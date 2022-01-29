Jamie Oliver surprises fans with adorable photo of 'cheeky' River The Naked Chef star is a doting father to five children

As a chef, Jamie Oliver is always looking for the freshest of ingredients, so on Saturday he headed out to a farmer's market with his youngest son, River, five.

After finishing up his shopping, Jamie shared a photo of a beaming River who stood in a beautiful rainbow coat. The youngster had a whole host of vegetables sprawled out behind him, including cauliflowers, cabbages, leeks, onions, red onions and broccoli. The young boy even carried a small notepad, but it appears that his antics might not have been as sweet as his smile.

In the caption, the dad-of-five wrote: "Don't fall for that cheeky smile!! I'd like to thank and apologise to the market traders for surviving River Oliver!! x x #farmersmarket #marketday."

The chef's fans appeared to be in a forgiving food, as many left positive remarks in the comments section of the post.

"Bless him, love the jacket," said one, while a second posted: "Bless him! Such [a] lovely bright mischievous grin."

A third commented: "He has spirit. I like that. As a teacher the spirited kids were a challenge but a joy all the same," while a fourth added: "He could light up the world with such a smile."

Jamie said his son was 'cheeky at the market'

Many others were left speechless and could only post crying with laughter emojis.

River appears to be a little cheeky chappy, as his mum also shared a photo of the youngster earlier this week calling him a "cheeky monkey".

The mum-of-five showcased the family's kitchen garden at their £6million country estate, and it is filled with herbs, fresh fruit and vegetables that no doubt come in very useful for her husband to use in his recipes.

The star is very close with his children

The walled garden has shelves filled with pots lining the space, and a lemon tree on the floor. It is accessible via a set of double doors from the historic property, and appears to have been the backdrop for some filming featuring two of Jamie and Jools' youngest children, River and Petal.

"Cheeky monkeys on set," Jools captioned the photo, which showed River pretending to give his big sister a piggyback.

While Jools didn't reveal what they were filming, Jamie has shot his past few Channel 4 cooking series at the family home with appearances from his wife and children, so it is likely he is working on his next TV project.

