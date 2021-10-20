Jamie Oliver's wife Jools Oliver shares fear for daughters in heartfelt post

Jools Oliver posted an emotional message to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, and there's no doubt many parents will have sadly related to what she had to say.

The mum-of-five re-posted a video shared by one of her friends, which originated on TikTok and showed a woman talking about several horrifying incidents where young women had been spiked by injection during nights out.

MORE: Jools Oliver shares photo of her 'girls' after heartbreaking miscarriage admission

Jamie Oliver's wife added the caption: "Totally unbelievably unacceptable… for my girls and millions of others."

Jools is a doting mum to her children, who include daughters Poppy, 19, and Daisy, 18, who are both at university, as well as youngest girl Petal, 12.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jools Oliver pays emotional tribute to daughter Poppy

The 46-year-old and her husband also share sons Buddy, 11, and River, five. In an adorable photo that she shared to Instagram last month, Jools showed the sweet bond that Daisy shares with her youngest siblings.

READ: Jamie Oliver reveals secret to 20-year marriage with wife Jools

SEE: Jools Oliver leaves fans speechless with adorable photo of husband Jamie and son River

In the black-and-white picture taken before her middle daughter left home for the first time to start her studies, Buddy and River gave their sister a huge hug.

Jamie and Jools share three daughters and two sons

A car packed full of her belongings was visible behind them in the shot.

Children's fashion designer Jools simply captioned the image with a white heart and three monkey emojis.

Fans were quick to share their love for the adorable photo, with many sharing their own similar experiences.

One commented: "Stuck in traffic with a car full of Uni stuff. Her first year, dreading saying goodbye. She meanwhile is planning her night out tonight."

The couple tied the knot back in 2000

A second wrote: "Same here, next weekend for us with eldest son…. It's so exciting for him but I’m dreading saying goodbye too."

Jamie, who shot to fame in his first TV show The Naked Chef back in the 1990s, married his childhood sweetheart Jools back in 2000.

The pair, who relocated to a sprawling Essex property in 2019, celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary on 24 June.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.