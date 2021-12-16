Jamie Oliver's wife Jools reassures fans after photo of children causes concern The couple share five children

Jools Oliver shared a heart-warming photo of two of her children with the family's new dog, Conker, to Instagram on Thursday, but it sparked concern from one fan, after the caption made them wonder if all was well in the Oliver household.

The mum-of-five had captioned the image: "Counting down the days [stars emojis] xxx," prompting a kind-hearted follower to respond: "On you ok? [sic] @joolsoliver," adding a crying emoji.

Jools responded: "Oh no all ok, counting down the days till Daisy and Pop come home [heart and blowing a kiss emojis] obvs after a million PCR and lateral flow tests…"

Her followers responded: "Ok phewwwww x," and: "Awwwww... so exciting." Others wished the doting mum a happy Christmas with her family, with one writing: "Looks so cosy @joolsoliver. Enjoy having everyone home."

Another added: "I remember the wait between school finishing and Christmas actually arriving, us Mums trying hard to keep it all together lol."

Jools shared the photo to Instagram

Others commented: "It's all SOOOOO exciting!!!! Especially after the year we've had," and: "Awesome. Hope you guys have the most beautiful Christmas."

Jools and celebrity chef Jamie tied the knot back in 2000 and went on to welcome five children.

Their oldest daughters Poppy, 19, and Daisy, 18, are both at university, while 12-year-old Petal is at home with her parents and younger brothers, 11-year-old Buddy and little River, five.

The couple love spending time with all their children

Last month, the couple introduced fans to their new arrival, a cute Border Collie puppy. "Meet the newest Oliver family member Conker Oliver [heart emoji]," Jamie announced at the time.

Jools, meanwhile, confirmed the new addition by sharing a stunning shot of son Buddy cuddling up to their dog.

Responding to a friend in the comments who asked Jools: "Did it happen?", the mother-of-five replied: "It did [laughing emoji], only took 20 years!!!"

