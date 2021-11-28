Jamie Oliver surprises fans with rare photo of children with wife Jools The celebrity chef is a devoted dad-of-five

Jamie Oliver shared the most adorable new family photo to social media at the weekend. The star posted the sweet snap to his Instagram Stories, and it marked a rare chance to see all of his family on social media.

SEE: Jools Oliver melts hearts with the cutest photo of River and Conker

Sharing the image in honour of his wife Jools' birthday, the chef uploaded a picture that showed Jools sitting down and smiling as she cuddled the family dog, a birthday cake lit with candles on the table in front of her.

Surrounding the children's clothes designer were her five children, and the doting mum looked delighted to be celebrating her 47th birthday with her loved ones.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Oliver's son River refers to himself in the sweetest way

Jamie and Jools tied the knot back in 2000, and went on to welcome three daughters: Poppy, 19, Daisy, 18, and Petal, 12. They also share two sons: 11-year-old Buddy, who is following in his dad's footsteps as a talented cook, and little River, five.

SEE: Jamie Oliver's ultra-rare royal feature at £6m family home revealed

MORE: 6 celebrity mums who had babies in their forties

The devoted husband and dad captioned the lovely photo: "Happy Birthday @joolsoliver," adding a row of heart emojis.

Jools spent her birthday with Jamie and their children

Earlier, the star had paid tribute to his wife with a cute photo that showed the Jamie's Quick & Easy Food host cuddling with Jools.

The previously unseen snapshot showed the couple smiling at the camera as they bundled up in big coats and scarves for what looked like an evening walk.

His sweet caption read: "Happy birthday to my wonderful kind crazy wife @joolsoliver have a wonderful day surrounded by love and family bless you, you special lady!!!"

The couple share three daughters and two sons

The star's fans rushed to wish Jools well on the special occasion, including the couple's famous friends. "Happy birthday wonderful Jools," Fearne Cotton wrote, while Ronan Keating added: "Happy Birthday young lady."

Another follower added: "You're a great couple!!! Happy birthday sweet Jools."

Last year, Jamie opened up about his marriage to Event magazine, saying: "Jools wants to get married again. We'll do it completely differently. It sounds a bit cheesy, but 20 is an amazing milestone."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.