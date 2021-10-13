Kylie Jenner gives sneak peek at daughter Stormi’s massive new playroom - and it’s incredible It’s the size of a small apartment.

As Kylie Jenner preps for baby number two, she’s getting a special treat ready for her daughter Stormi and it’s amazing.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a video in her Instagram Story that gave fans a glimpse at the 3-year-old tyke's new playroom, which is currently under construction and covered in plastic, but it’s still clear that the room is going to be the stuff dreams are made of.

It’s so big that it’s comparable to a studio apartment and we can’t imagine what it’s going to look like when it’s complete - and filled with all the toys Stormi could possibly want.

"Storms new playroom I can’t wait," Kylie captioned the video, as she panned around the room, which has built-in bookcases and skylights.

We can't wait to see the finished product, and given the rest of Kylie's home, it's surely going to be a playroom fit for a princess.

This is just one half of Stormi's incredible new playroom

Stormi’s dreamy playroom aside, Kim also gave fans a peek at Kylie’s home over the weekend, when she attended the Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s creepy poolside dinner at her stunning abode to celebrate the launch of the brand’s Nightmare on Elm Street makeup collection.

The fete, which looked like the set of a scary movie, featured a long dinner table with chairs covered in faux blood-splashed covers, and Freddy Krueger’s famous clawed glove and a red rose at every place setting.

There were white candles topped with faux blood too, and the five-course menu was themed and included courses like “The Only Thing to Fear Is Fear Itself'' - a chilled gazpacho topped with Yoxzu Kefir drizzle.

Kylie held a creepy private dinner at her home to celebrate her new Kylie Cosmetics makeup collection launch

Some of the family members dressed up for the occasion including Kourtney Kardashian’s 11-year-old son, Mason, who wore a Freddy Kreuger costume. Another masked person could be seen dressed up as Friday the 13th’s Jason Voorhees and sitting in front of Kylie’s endless bookcase.

The dinner came hours after Kylie shared an equally creepy photo on Instagram that showed her giving major Carrie vibes as she sat on a floor naked covered in blood to celebrate the launch too.

The party had a Nightmare on Elm Street theme in honor of her collection

"MY KYLIE X NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET COLLECTION LAUNCHES TOMORROW! 3pm pst KylieCosmetics.com," she captioned the photo.

If this is the energy the soon-to-be mom-of-two is giving weeks ahead of Halloween, just imagine what she has in store for the actual day.

