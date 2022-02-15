Meghan Markle's unearthed comments on childhood with mother Doria

Meghan Markle's former blog The Tig was a space for her to write honestly about a variety of topics, and in an unearthed extract, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about her own mother Doria Ragland and how she nurtured her to become the woman she is today.

The post read: "She was keeping me safe. She was teaching me to take care of my body. She was introducing me to history, and fostering a love of being outdoors. She was planting the seed for me to become a foodie. She was showing me how to be a daughter, not just in that moment, but for when I became that grown woman. For right now. And thirty years from now. She was loving me. So tightly."

The words have been picked up by a Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Instagram fan page called @alwaysharryandmeghan and they published them alongside two photographs, one of Meghan and one of her mother, showing their similarities.

The Duchess' words were once published on her blog

Meghan also has a love for yoga which is likely to be inspired by her mother who is a professional yoga teacher!

The Suits actress spent most of her childhood living with her mother Doria in Los Angeles after Doria and Meghan's father Thomas Markle divorced when the Duchess was six.

Meghan's mother Doria brought her up in LA

It is already quite well known that Meghan was encouraged to stand up for what is right from a young age. When she was just 11 years old, Meghan appeared on Nickelodeon in 1993 after she wrote a letter to Procter & Gamble over the language of their advert for Ivory dish soap.

The Duchess speaks very highly of her mother

"If you see something that you don't like or offended by on television or any other place, write letters and send them to the right people and you can really make a difference, not just for yourself but for lots of other people," she said at the time.

