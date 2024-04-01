Meghan Markle kisses baby Archie in precious photo from family archives

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have often delighted fans with sweet photos of their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – but we think this is one of our favourites.

A sweet blink and you'll miss it moment from the Sussexes' Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan shows the Duchess of Sussex planting a kiss on baby Archie in the nursery of their first marital home, Frogmore Cottage. The precious moment was captured on camera by Prince Harry as part of their unprecedented access to their family life.

© Netflix Meghan Markle was pictured kissing baby Prince Archie at Frogmore Cottage

Meghan looked lovely in a white dress with an intricate blue pattern as little Archie reached his hands up to her face and planted a kiss on her lips. So cute!

The sweet youngster was clad in a long-sleeved top and silk jacket, with his colourful stripy socks appearing in the frame.

A white crib stood behind them while a dark wood cabinet featured in the far corner of the room, with a giant 'A' ornament and baby essentials perched on top of it.

© Netflix By contrast, Harry and Meghan's nursery for baby Lilibet in Montecito was bright, airy and spacious

The nursery was surprisingly plain; a stark contrast to the beautiful space they have created at their Montecito mansion.

At the tender age of one, Archie had already lived in three different countries. The royal tot spent the first six months of his life in the UK, based at Harry and Meghan's Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage.

The couple then temporarily relocated to Vancouver Island in Canada at the end of 2019 before moving to Meghan's native California and stepping back as senior royals.

© Netflix A tender moment with Archie during Meghan's pregnancy with Lilibet

By contrast, Harry and Meghan's nursery for baby Lilibet in Montecito was bright, airy and spacious.

A motif wallpaper with leaves and woodland creatures framed the doorways, adding personality and colour to the light room.

Oak beams matching the ornate doors gave the room a grand touch while white furniture and a matching bassinet were the perfect accessories for their second child.

© Netflix Prince Archie at home in Montecito

It seems fans could be treated to new photos of Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, any day now.

A new report suggested that Meghan has called her favourite photographer to her home to capture her children, presumably as part of promotional materials for her new venture, American Riviera Orchard Montecito

According to The Daily Mail's Richard Eden, the 42-year-old duchess asked New York-based photographer Jake Rosenberg to take some pictures herself cooking and with her children.

© Netflix Meghan kisses Archie goodnight in another Frogmore photo

American Riviera Orchard Montecito is a reference to Meghan's current location, Santa Barbara, which is often referred to as the 'American Riviera'.

A trademark application suggests that the business will be homeware and lifestyle-centric, spanning digital and print cookbooks, tableware, and a wide array of food from jam to butter.

A keen chef and a self-professed "California girl foodie" (as per her now-defunct blog, The Tig), the mother-of-two has been pictured baking at home with her little ones in the past.

Archie was even captured baking with Meghan's niece, Ashleigh Hale, vigorously stirring the batter during a sweet moment from their docuseries, which you can watch in the video above.