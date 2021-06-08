Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet's name has a sweet hidden meaning The floral moniker is linked to Meghan's childhood nickname

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry delighted royal fans on Sunday following the announcement that their first daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor had been born.

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sparked a comeback in vintage baby names

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, now the proud parents of two adorable children, not only paid a touching tribute to Harry's late mother Princess Diana through their daughter's moniker, but also chose the name 'Lili' in honour of his grandmother, the Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Illustrator of Meghan Markle's book talks about working with the Duchess

Despite the royal family ties to the newborn's beautiful name, her floral moniker is significant for Meghan too. As revealed by People, Meghan referred to herself as 'Flower' on her blog during her Suits days.

READ: Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby announcement is a royal first

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan announce baby name - the meaning behind it

On the lifestyle site The Tig, Meghan listed her nicknames as "Meg, MM, M&M, and Flower (which my mom has called me since I was little)."

The Duke and Duchess chose a sentimental name for their daughter

Given that Lilibet and the nickname Harry and Meghan will call her, 'Lili' shares a close resemblance to the name of the flower and is likely a sweet nod to Meghan's special relationship with her own mother, Doria Ragland.

The Duchess of Sussex has an incredibly close bond with her mother, undoubtedly made stronger by the couple's move to the USA, where Doria is based. Doria will no doubt be equally close to her new granddaughter and might even bestow the nickname 'Flower' on her.

The name 'Lili' is significant for Meghan's mother, Doria

Although Harry and Meghan recently relocated to Santa Barbara, the couple are still only a short drive away from Doria, who lives in Los Angeles.

Speaking candidly about his connection with his own late mother for his latest Apple TV series, The Me You Can't See, Harry opened up: "So not only do I know that she's [Princess Diana] incredibly proud of me, but that she's helped me get here. And I've never felt her presence more as I have done over the last year."

MORE: What Archie's first word says about Prince Harry and Meghan's parenting

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.