Jamie Oliver shared an adorable new video of his youngest children to Instagram on Wednesday, and his followers were quick to respond – although they had a range of opinions about the short clip!

In the video, Jamie and his sons Buddy, 11, and River, five, could be seen cooking and tasting food in a montage that included Buddy slurping spaghetti and grating cheese to top pizzas as well as River chewing on a hearty baguette.

The dad-of-five captioned his post: "Got the kids at home this week or next for #HalfTerm?"

"There's loads of tasty family-friendly ideas, plus recipes the kids can get involved in cooking up too, over on my app JUM if you're looking for inspiration! Link in my bio x #cookingwithkids #familyrecipe #kidfriendlyfood."

Many of the celebrity chef's fans loved the behind-the-scenes insight into Jamie's cooking time with his children, dropping hearts and heart-eye emojis in response.

Jamie shares two sons and three daughters with wife Jools

One commented: "I love how involved your kids and wife are in your day-to-day... makes me love everything you do even more [clapping emojis]," while another added: "Adorable kids. Enjoy half term."

A couple were a little less enthusiastic about Jamie's post, however, with one writing: "Is everything going to be on this app now … so no more free videos of your and buddies recipes [crying emoji]."

Another chimed in: "Good to see Jamie teaching kids to cook, how about teaching them to eat in a correct manner?!!"

The loved-up couple have been married since 2000

A third commenter had a heartfelt plea for the 46-year-old, writing: "Love your recipes Jamie, can we have some nut free recipes in your books please? Love your books, but sometimes gutted when nuts are included in ingredients."

Another of Jamie's followers, however, summarised how much the chef and his eldest son had helped their family, sweetly commenting: "My son thinks Buddy is a legend… thanks for inspiring our fussy eaters with his show, they suggest trying his recipes out and it’s a winner each time!"

