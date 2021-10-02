Jessica Simpson slips back into her Daisy Dukes and looks better than ever She's still got it!

It's hard to believe it's been 16 years since Jessica Simpson's iconic Daisy Dukes moment in the Dukes of Hazzard.

But the mom-of-three proved she's still at the top end of her game when she sidled back into them for her new fashion campaign.

Jessica, 41, left her social media followers in a flap when she shared an image of herself in a pair of short denim shorts, and tasseled over-the-knee boots from her Jessica Simpson range.

"Are ya ready boots...start walkin’?" she captioned the photo. "No need for an introduction wearin’ these darlins’. The Asire Red Fringe boot is a modern day update to our very first delivery in 2005 of The Daisy Boot.

"Inspired to strut my stuff in some fringed and fancy footwear throughout this fall season indeed."

Her fans loved her look and wrote: "Hey Jessica! U look amazing! Hugs and kisses," and another added: "a great remix of a LEGENDARY moment."

Jessica looked phenomenal modeling her clothing range

A lot has changed since Jessica's appearance in the famous film and she's now a mom to three gorgeous children.

Despite managing a fashion empire and a family home, Jessica makes time to look after herself too and lost 100lbs after the birth of her third child, Birdie.

She maintains her healthy physique with a mix of diet and exercise and celebrity personal trainer, Harley Pasternak, opened up about working with Jessica in an interview with E! News. .

Jessica rocked Daisy Dukes back in 2005

"It had to be more than just getting back from her baby weight, but how do I keep whatever I am doing now forever," he said. "That's why we are not a big fan of doing any extreme diet or radical forms of exercise."

Jessica - who weighed 240 pounds after Birdie's birth - worked up to 14,000 steps a day and worked out with a trainer three times a week, she also continued to exercise by herself from her LA home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jessica shares her three children with her husband Eric Johnson

When it comes to her diet Harley encouraged Jessica to eat three, healthy, protein-filled meals and two snacks per day.

Rather than deprive her entirely of the foods she loves they worked on her having several cheat meals throughout the week.

Jessica also quit alcohol more than three years ago and has never looked back.

