Alex Jones has a special family milestone to celebrate with baby girl Annie The One Show host has two boys and a girl

The One Show's Alex Jones and her husband Charlie Thomson will likely be celebrating with their children today, as their baby girl Annie turned six months old on 21 February.

MORE: Best personalised storybooks for mum or dad - the ultimate thoughtful gift

The six-month milestone is a big deal for parents as it means they can finally start weaning their little one onto solid food. Cue all those baby purees and messy high chairs!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex shares baby tip with fans

On Sunday, the famous mum-of-three, took to her Instagram page to share the cutest photograph of Annie sleeping on a portable baby bed in front of the fireplace.

Alex wrote beside the snap: "Cosy. Hope you’ve all managed to stay warm and dry this weekend."

MORE: 6 of the best cot beds - perfect for your newborn

LOOK: 7 baby bouncer chairs and swings your little one will love

Alex's baby girl Annie

The star's fans thought the picture of Annie was absolutely adorable, with one telling the TV host: "A gorgeous picture. Annie looks really cosy."

A second follower said: "The best place to be," and another added: "Perfect. Just perfect."

There were also a couple of comments from followers who were worried about Annie's proximity to the fire. One wrote: "Beautiful picture but I can’t help but feel anxiety about this picture and a baby being so close to an open fire. I just see danger, fires spit. Blankets are fire hazards… babies also overheat easily…"

We're sure as a caring mum, Alex had Annie's safety at the forefront of her mind in this instance.

Alex and her husband Charlie

The family have been enjoying a lovely week together in a cottage in Wales over half term, with Alex sharing several photos of their picturesque break on her social media.

We wonder what the couple have planned for little Annie's special six-month milestone today – perhaps her first try of carrot puree or a rusk to nibble on?

Happy six months Annie.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.