Jill Duggar and husband Derick expecting 'rainbow baby' after heartbreaking miscarriage Jill Duggar is mom to two sons

Jill Duggar and husband Derick are expecting a "rainbow baby". The former Counting On stars shared with fans that they are expecting another baby after suffering a miscarriage last October.

MORE: Jill Duggar reveals the surprising way she is parenting her children

"Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God's will, he would bless us with another baby," the two wrote on their family blog.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jed and Katey Duggar share gender reveal party

"We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022! We are so thankful for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far and we look forward to finding out the gender soon!"

They teased the news on social media with a sweet black-and-white picture of themselves with their two sons, Israel David, six, and four-year-old Samuel Scott, throwing confetti.

MORE: Jill Duggar praises importance of community amid brother Josh Duggar's arrest

MORE: Everything you need to know about the Duggar family weddings

Fans and friends were quick to share their love, with cousin Amy King writing: "What a sweet picture!! Couldn’t be happier for y’all!!"

In October Jill posted a video of the family discovering they were expecting a baby, and telling their two sons the news. Tragically, a few days after filming they started miscarrying.

Jill shared the news with fans

"We recently found out we were expecting our third baby. We were thrilled! However, a few days later we started miscarrying," Jill shared with fans at the time.

On the family blog, she also revealed that "even though it was too early to tell the baby's gender, we picked a name that we feel encompasses our baby's significance and the life we will always remember: River Bliss Dillard."

The family is growing!

Her family were quick to share their love and support, with Joy-Anna, 23, commenting: "River Bliss was so loved, love you, Jill. My heart breaks for y'all. I'm so sorry you are having to go through this. Praying for you all."

Jinger added: "Jill, my heart aches for you all. Love you so much and praying for you, sis!!"

Jessa, a mom of four children wrote: "Love you so much, and my heart breaks for you!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.