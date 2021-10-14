Jill Duggar shares emotional update after devastating pregnancy news Our thoughts and prayers are with the family

Jill Duggar has shared an update with fans after her heartbreaking news that she suffered a miscarriage.

MORE: Everything you need to know about the Duggar family weddings

The former reality star took to social media on Thursday morning to share the lyrics to a song by Passion Conference which praises Jesus Christ, revealing that she has been putting her faith in God, with the mom-of-two also sharing the lyrics which had been tattooed to her hands in henna.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jed and Katey Duggar announce baby news

On Wednesday she posted a video of her and husband Derick Dillard discovering they were expecting a baby, and telling their two sons the news. Tragically, a few days after filming they started miscarrying.

"We recently found out we were expecting our third baby. We were thrilled! However, a few days later we started miscarrying," Jill shared with fans.

MORE: Jill Duggar praises importance of community amid brother Josh Duggar's arrest

MORE: Jill Duggar reveals the surprising way she is parenting her children

On her family blog, she also revealed that "even though it was too early to tell the baby's gender, we picked a name that we feel encompasses our baby's significance and the life we will always remember: River Bliss Dillard."

Her family were quick to share their love and support, with Joy-Anna, 23, commenting: "River Bliss was so loved, love you, Jill. My heart breaks for y'all. I'm so sorry you are having to go through this. Praying for you all."

Jill's video left fans heartbroken for the star and her family

Jinger added: "Jill, my heart aches for you all. Love you so much and praying for you, sis!!"

Jessa, a mom of four children wrote: "Love you so much, and my heart breaks for you!"

Derick and JIll married in 2014 and are parents to their sons, Israel, six, and four-year-old Samuel.

Jill shared an update with fans

In recent years former Counting On star Jill has been estranged from some of her family for some time, after Derick accused patriarch Jim Bob Duggar of withholding money from his children.

But she has been publicly spending more time with her siblings in recent months, with brother James joining Jill to celebrate Derick's law school graduation, and James and sister Jana helping Jill to celebrate Israel's sixth birthday.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox