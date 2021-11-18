The Duggars share a sweet snap of youngest daughter Josie to celebrate World Prematurity Day Josie was born at 25 weeks gestation

The Duggar family shared a series of sweet snaps of their youngest daughter Josie on Wednesday to celebrate World Prematurity Day.

Josie was born at 25 weeks gestation and weighed just 1lb 6oz; she spent six months in NICU before she was allowed to move home.

The family has always called the now 11-year-old their miracle, and on Wednesday they thanked fans for praying for them in the years since, and for the medical care they received at the time.

"After battling in the NICU for 6 months, we brought her home! Thanks to everyone who prayed for us day after day. I know some of you still do. Thank you! Josie is the most special gift!" they captioned the post.

"We're grateful for life, for great medical care, for the prayers of thousands of friends and strangers, and for a merciful God. I have a heart for micro preemie moms—the one who has to leave her baby in the NICU every night, for months. Help raise awareness and share YOUR story."

"Beautiful Josie! Feels like yesterday we were watching her NICU journey unfold. Praise God for the brilliant team that surrounded her," commented one fan as others shared their own personal stories.

Josie was born three months early in 2009

"Science and Spirituality are works of art, that’s for sure. She is a very special human being that is meant to be here for sure," added another.

Josie was born in 2009, 25 weeks premature and weighing less than 2lbs, and a week later she was diagnosed with a perforated bowel.

Mom Michelle, then 43, told People magazine at the time that the "prayers of people around the world gave them strength". Josie's birth was a story on the TLC show 19 Kids and Counting.

Fans believe Josie looks like her older sister Jinger

The Duggars are devout independent Christian Baptists, who pride themselves on their conservative outlook.

They follow strict guidelines in their day to day life, including no alcohol and no bare skin on show, and men and women are not allowed to be alone together unless married.

Parents Jim Bob and Michelle are parents to 19 children, and all of their children have names which begin with the letter J; Joshua, Jana, John-David, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joseph, Josiah, Joy-Anna, Jedidiah, Jeremiah, Jason, James, Justin, Jackson, Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace and Josie.

