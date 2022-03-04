Kate Middleton looks so broody in candid video with Prince William The Duchess has admitted she's broody

Kate Middleton, 40, has shown off her broody side in a sweet video alongside her husband Prince William, 39. The couple attended a market in Wales as part of their St David's day engagement and when they left the venue, the Duchess of Cambridge was very taken by an adorable newborn in the arms of a royal fan outside.

MORE: Everything Kate Middleton has said about fourth baby after 'broody' confession in Copenhagen

The video clip was shared by a royal fan page @the_cambridge_family_, which has over 114,000 Instagram followers, and it shows Kate beaming when she catches glimpse of the baby and she gestures to Prince William who then holds up his hand in a stop position.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the moment Kate Middleton clocks a cute baby on an official engagement

The fan account pointed out that this could be us witnessing Kate's tactics to convince Prince William that baby number four is a good idea.

They wrote: "Catherine is still trying to persuade William into having Baby Cambridge. You've got to admire her persistence!

The Duchess has admitted to being broody

"It's funny to see how nervous William gets every time the couple approach children under one. He knows his wife gets incredibly broody and she'll try to convince him to have another baby!

"Come on, Will! Just one more."

MORE: Duchess Kate's birth stories revealed: 'I actually really quite liked labour'

SEE: 12 amazing royal pregnancy photos from Meghan Markle to Princess Anne

The couple are already parents to three beautiful children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis but the Duchess has expressed her broodiness for another baby.

Back in February, Kate admitted she felt "broody" as she chatted with parents and their babies at Copenhagen's Children's Museum and joked that her husband worries about her working with under one-year-olds because she returns home wanting "another one".

Kate now has three children

During another royal visit earlier this year, the Duchess cooed over a young baby as she held her in her arms.

Prince William, looking at his wife gazing at the baby, said: "Don't give her any ideas," to laughter. "You can't take her with you," he told Kate, smiling.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.