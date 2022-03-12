Joe Wicks and wife reveal they're having third baby – see announcement The Body Coach will soon be a father-of-three

Joe Wicks and wife Rosie Jones had some amazing news to share with their followers on Saturday, as they revealed that they were expecting their third child.

Taking to Instagram, the Body Coach and his wife posed together smiling as they held up a baby scan photo. The pair posed inside their monochromatic home and looked amazing as Joe styled out a blue top and Rosie wore a maroon dress. The couple are already parents to daughter Indie and son Marley, and said that their children were equally as excited to be welcoming a new member of the family.

"I've been sooo excited to share this news," he wrote. "We are having another baby, Indie and Marley are super excited about having a little brother or sister."

He added: "We can't wait to welcome them into the world in September. Love you Rosie. Thank you for making me the happiest Dad in the world."

The 36-year-old was immediately flooded with supportive comments, as one fan enthused: "Congratulations! I couldn't be happier for you & the family."

A second added: "Oh this makes me sooooo happy. Congrats you two. Sending so much love," while a third posted: "Amazing news team Wicks."

Joe and Rosie shared their happy news

Many others sent congratulatory messages to the family, filled with plenty of heart and baby emojis.

The fitness star melted hearts last year when he shared the sweetest video of his two kids helping him prepare some delicious breakfast muffins.

"Super easy chocolate and banana breakfast muffins," wrote Joe alongside the video.

Marley and Indie were unbelievably cute sitting on the worktop throwing ingredients into the bowl.

Joe is already a dad-of-two

We were slightly obsessed with Indie's egg cracking technique, which involves taking an egg and squelching it in the hand. It worked a treat though, so not sure why we're doing it the 'proper' way.

Joe's daughter was so sweet as she helped herself to some chocolate pieces and sat with choccie all around her mouth.

His fans loved the video, with one commenting: "Love that they love helping you so much," and another saying: "How cute are they???"

"But we need Marley & Indie for help," wrote one fan, and another said, "Indie is my spirit animal straight up robbing the chocolate."

