Sophie Hamilton
The Body Coach Joe Wicks has shared his recipe for roasted vegetable soup on Instagram – the perfect working from home lunch
The Body Coach Joe Wicks has shared another of his healthy recipes with fans – and this dish is perfect for all those working from home lunches.
Taking to his Instagram page, Joe wrote: "Super easy roasted vegetable soup recipe," then posted all the ingredients and instructions for followers to try out themselves.
The soup certainly looks delicious in the accompanying photo… a warm earthy shade that makes you want to dive in with a hunk of crusty bread.
One fan told Joe: "Love anything you can throw in a blender with loads of plant goodness," while another said, "Going to try this over the weekend and take to work for lunches next week!"
Joe said: "Chop up: 2 carrots, 1 leek, 2 red peppers, 2 red onions, 3 whole garlic cloves and throw it all in a roasting tin. Drizzle with olive oil, salt and pepper and a sprinkle of smoked paprika. Roast for 25 mins on 200c.
"Add a vegetable stock cube to 500ml of boiling water in a blender. Add one tin of chopped tomatoes. Finally, add the roasted veg to the blender and whizz it all up for about 3 minutes. Enjoy."
Like the rest of us at home in lockdown, Joe's been doing a spot of baking and shared his recipe for walnut chocolate banana bread a few days previous.
PE with Joe has become popular with the nation's families during lockdown
So easy to make and tastes absolutely incredible," he wrote. "Here are the ingredients: 170g butter, 3 large ripe bananas, 3 eggs, 90ml honey, 140g fruit muesli, 50g dark chocolate, 100g walnuts, 175g of self-raising flour. Mix in a bowl and then bake in the oven for 60 mins on 180 C."
It's feeling like a soup and cake kind of weekend…
