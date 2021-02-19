Joe Wicks' roasted vegetable soup recipe is our kind of lunch! The Body Coach says the dish is 'super easy'

The Body Coach Joe Wicks has shared another of his healthy recipes with fans – and this dish is perfect for all those working from home lunches.

Taking to his Instagram page, Joe wrote: "Super easy roasted vegetable soup recipe," then posted all the ingredients and instructions for followers to try out themselves.

The soup certainly looks delicious in the accompanying photo… a warm earthy shade that makes you want to dive in with a hunk of crusty bread.

MORE: The Masked Singer winner Joss Stone shares her 'silly sausage' casserole recipe

Loading the player...

WATCH: Joe Wicks gives fans a peek at his garden

One fan told Joe: "Love anything you can throw in a blender with loads of plant goodness," while another said, "Going to try this over the weekend and take to work for lunches next week!"

Joe said: "Chop up: 2 carrots, 1 leek, 2 red peppers, 2 red onions, 3 whole garlic cloves and throw it all in a roasting tin. Drizzle with olive oil, salt and pepper and a sprinkle of smoked paprika. Roast for 25 mins on 200c.

"Add a vegetable stock cube to 500ml of boiling water in a blender. Add one tin of chopped tomatoes. Finally, add the roasted veg to the blender and whizz it all up for about 3 minutes. Enjoy."

LOOK: What do royal ladies snack on? Duchess Kate, Sophie Wessex and Co's favourite bites

Like the rest of us at home in lockdown, Joe's been doing a spot of baking and shared his recipe for walnut chocolate banana bread a few days previous.

PE with Joe has become popular with the nation's families during lockdown

So easy to make and tastes absolutely incredible," he wrote. "Here are the ingredients: 170g butter, 3 large ripe bananas, 3 eggs, 90ml honey, 140g fruit muesli, 50g dark chocolate, 100g walnuts, 175g of self-raising flour. Mix in a bowl and then bake in the oven for 60 mins on 180 C."

It's feeling like a soup and cake kind of weekend…

MORE: Ready for home happy hour? 15 best cocktail kits & barware for delivery straight to your door