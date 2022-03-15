Helen Skelton's brand new baby photo has fans all saying the same thing The Countryfile star is a mum of three

Helen Skelton has taken to Instagram to share the sweetest new photo of her baby daughter, Elsie.

The TV star – who shares three children with her husband Richie Myler – chose to post the image in celebration of Elsie's ten-week birthday.

It showed the proud mum lifting her tiny little girl up with Elsie doing the biggest yawn! Helen can be seen lovingly gazing at her daughter, who is dressed in a soft blue unicorn sleepsuit.

"Ten weeks of you #babygirl," Helen wrote, adding three red love hearts. Her followers adored the new snapshot and took to the comments section to coo over Elsie. "She's gorgeous, what a beautiful picture, enjoy they grow up so fast," one wrote.

Helen shared the sweetest photo of Elsie to mark her 10-week birthday

"Now there's a picture to treasure for the rest of your life! Happy days Helen," said a second, while a third fan shared: "Fantastic picture. And how much has she changed in those 10 weeks? My granddaughter is 4 weeks and every time I see her she's changed, personality developing as well as growing. Happy days!!"

A fourth said: "That's a lovely photo Helen! Magical moments to treasure…pure joy and happiness in this photo..!!!"

The TV star is now a proud mum of three

Helen, 38 and England rugby league star Richie, 31, have been happily married since December 2013 and are also parents to sons Ernie, six, and four-year-old Louis. Little Elsie joined their family on 28 December.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! following the birth, Helen revealed her sons had had a say in choosing their sister’s name. "The boys loved the name Elsie as it has an E and an L at the beginning," she shared.

"We were always going to have Kate as a middle name after my cousin, who sadly passed away when we were in our 20s. I was really close to her; she was a scientist and crazy cool."

Helen and Richie have been married since 2013

Just recently, Helen shared a relatable parenting fail after trying to put her foot down with her boys. The star told her followers: "Put on my angriest mum voice to show them I meant business…

"Turns out 'angry' isn't my colour, the kids literally laughed in my face and said why are you doing an impression of a monster."

