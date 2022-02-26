Helen Skelton shares beautiful photo of baby Elsie – and fans are in love

Matthew Moore
Helen Skelton is a loving mum to three children, but on Saturday she defended herself after people took issue with a previous photo of hers
Helen Skelton is one dynamic mum-of-three who is always on the go, and on Saturday as her holiday came to an end, she shared one last adventure with her children.
READ: Helen Skelton makes hilarious parenting confession – and mums will relate
The family had gone on a day trip to a medieval castle, and during their time outside, Helen shared a gorgeous photo of baby Elsie in her arms. The young girl, who was born back in December, didn't look to be too happy with the snap, but she was bundled up warm in an incredibly cosy looking coat, while Helen also looked fantastic in a puffer jacket and green cap.
WATCH: Helen Skelton reveals third pregnancy in best way possible
Last month, Helen had to edit a post of hers when many fans got in touch to share their worries about Elsie not wearing a hat while outdoors, and while she wasn't in the photo Helen explained why to fans.
SEE: Helen Skelton melts hearts with jaw-dropping baby photo
MORE: Helen Skelton inspires mums with relatable postpartum gym photo
"Day tripping with my gang and book ending the hols," she wrote. "Taking a million photos because they change every day (forgive the tired eyes, living with a baby night owl and before anyone asks YES she has a hat and a hood and wears it but she just popped [them] off from feeding)."
Elsewhere in her photo collage, Helen shared plenty of photos of her young sons, Ernie and Louis, as they played with wooden swords in the grounds of the castle.
The star addressed previous fans' worries
Her followers loved the insight into her family life, and rushed to the comments. One said: "Beautiful family! You look incredible."
WOW: Countryfile's Helen Skelton looks stunning in skinny jeans as she takes baby Elsie to work
MORE: Helen Skelton delights fans with unearthed wedding photo
A second added: "Such a beautiful baby girl," while a third posted: "Oh my word… she is very like one of her brothers."
Many others posted strings of heart emojis at in response to the beautiful photos shared.
The star is a doting mum-of-three
Earlier this week, the mum-of-three proved how down-to-earth she is as she knelt on the ground in a playground with her two sons on either side of her, standing on matching red scooters.
The star rocked jeans and a fleece jacket with sunglasses and smiled at the camera as she carried her baby daughter in a houndstooth patterned sling attached to her chest. A second photo showed her sons having fun feeding the swans.
MORE: Countryfile's Helen Skelton twins with baby Elsie in a precious new photo
MORE: Helen Skelton's baby daughter Elsie taken on special family outing – and it's adorable
Helen simply captioned the pictures: "Holidays [red heart emoji] #parklife," and her fans were quick to share their appreciation.
"A beautiful family photo," wrote one, with others agreeing: "Making fabulous family memories xx," and: " Lovely pictures, have fun x." A fourth chimed in: "Multi-tasking mamma of dreams," adding clapping emojis.
Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.