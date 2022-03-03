Helen Skelton leaves fans speechless as she reveals baby Elsie's adorable talent

Helen Skelton is one busy mum-of-three, as not only did she have some adorable costumes to make for her sons, but she also has her two-month old daughter, Elsie, to look out for.

And during some much needed relaxation on Thursday, it appears that baby Elsie joined the mum-of-three as she took part in some yoga. Elsie was laid out on a pink yoga mat, and she had some amazing attire on, as she was dressed in a floral baby suit, and she had a woollen jacket with flowers and a star design on it for good measure.

"Yoga baby," Helen teased in the caption of her post, which saw her sitting barefoot and in a pair of leggings.

Fans were mostly left speechless by the adorable post, with many posting heart and heart-eyed face emojis.

But some did share sweet words, as one simply wrote: "Aww," and a second posted: "This is a really sweet picture Helen!!! Yoga with little Elsie… brilliant."

And for a third, the snap brought back some happy memories: "Beautiful, still so tiny hard to believe mine were ever so small, distant memories."

Elsie joined her mum for some yoga

Helen made sure to spend a lot of time with her brood during the February half-term, and as the holiday drew to an end she treated all three to an epic experience.

The family went on a day trip to a medieval castle, and during their time outside, the star shared a gorgeous photo of baby Elsie in her arms.

The young girl, who was born back in December, didn't look to be too happy with the snap, but she was bundled up warm in an incredibly cosy looking coat, while Helen also looked fantastic in a puffer jacket and green cap.

"Day tripping with my gang and book ending the hols," she wrote. "Taking a million photos because they change every day (forgive the tired eyes, living with a baby night owl and before anyone asks YES she has a hat and a hood and wears it but she just popped [them] off from feeding)."

The star is a doting mum to her young girl

Elsewhere in her photo collage, Helen shared plenty of photos of her young sons, Ernie and Louis, as they played with wooden swords in the grounds of the castle.

Her followers loved the insight into her family life, and rushed to the comments. One said: "Beautiful family! You look incredible."

A second added: "Such a beautiful baby girl," while a third posted: "Oh my word… she is very like one of her brothers."

Many others posted strings of heart emojis at in response to the beautiful photos shared.

