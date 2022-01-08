Kate Hudson celebrates incredibly family news with adorable baby bump photo She has three children

Kate Hudson's fans were in disbelief on Friday when she shared incredible family news with a series of photos.

The star, 42, revealed her oldest son, Ryder, had turned 18 and posted a montage of photos on Instagram to celebrate the milestone.

Kate began the sweet collection with an image of herself sporting a baby bump when she was pregnant with Ryder, and then added numerous images throughout his life.

She captioned the post: "My heart is filled with love and excitement for your future. Ryder you incredible, unique, hilarious, loving human, I love you beyond. Happiest Birthday @mr.ryderrobinson PS Now your life is your responsibility and outta my hands! Good luck son."

Fans couldn't believe her son was already 18 and commented: "It can’t be!!!! That's gone so fast!!! Happy Birthday to you, Ryder," and, "Omg how did that happen."

Many wished him a happy birthday and told Kate she had raised a lovely young man.

Kate made a sweet montage to celebrate Ryder's 18th birthday

The Almost Famous actress is a proud parent to Ryder, Bingham, ten, and three-year-old Rani.

Ryder, was born through her marriage to rocker, Chris Robinson. Kate was engaged to Bingham's dad, Muse musician, Matt Bellamy, and Kate shares her daughter with her fiance, Danny Fujikawa.

When asked if she would consider having another baby, she didn't dismiss the idea.

Kate has three children

"At one point I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I’m done,'" she revealed on the Today show in 2019. "And then I met Danny and was like, 'Alright, I got to pump them out for him.'"

Although she didn't have a plan - and perhaps still doesn't - at the time she confessed: "He needs a boy. He needs his own boy."

She's also the first to admit she saw herself as a mum of many and said during another interview on the Today show: "I always thought I'd have four to six kids.

"That was like, when I was really little, I thought that. When you come from a big family… you either don't want kids or you want a lot of kids. So I always thought I'd have [more kids]."

