Halle Berry twins with rarely-seen daughter for joyous celebration

Halle Berry marked a special day on Wednesday with a gorgeous beachside photo of her rarely-seen daughter, Nahla.

The 55-year-old celebrated the teenager's 14th birthday with a rare photo of the pair strolling in the sand outside Halle's incredible Malibu mansion. The duo had their backs to the camera and linked arms as they enjoyed the stunning sunset.

Captioning the sweet photo, the proud mom wrote: "14 years ago, I was blessed to give birth to an 'Earth Angel' and I named her Nahla Ariela.

Halle added: "Humbled by your presence and overjoyed at the same time! Happy Birthday, Nahla boo!" Fans and famous friends rushed to send Nahla birthday wishes, with many shocked at how grown up she appeared.

One replied: "Happy Birthday Big Girl! She's grown up and is Momma's height!" A second said: "Fourteen! How is this possible?!? Happy Birthday, Nahla!"

Halle's daughter turned 14 on 16 March

Actress Taraji P. Henson added: "14?!?! ALREADY!!!! I can't. Happy birthday baby girl." Halle shares her daughter with her ex-boyfriend, Gabriel Aubrey. She also has a son, Maceo, who she had with her ex-husband, Olivier Martinez.

While she keeps her children out of the spotlight, she has opened up about motherhood in the past and told Instyle in 2019: "Being a mom is the best job, but my kids don't care about who I am outside of this house. My daughter got a sense of who I am from friends at school.

Halle has two children

"And this is funny, for the last year, my son has been saying my full name really loudly in public like, 'Halle Berry, can you pass me the ketchup?' It's just so embarrassing! He knows it gets a reaction from people, but he can't quite figure out why."

She added that while she isn't the perfect parent, she does her absolute best. "The only thing I want at the end of the day is for my children to say, 'You weren't perfect, you didn't do everything right, but you were a good mom,'" she said.

"One day they're going to grow up, and I don't want to be the mom who's crying because her kids left. I want to be the mom who says, 'Yes, girl, go fly. Go do you, do your life.'"

