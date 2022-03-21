Everything Peter Andre has said on baby number 3 with wife Emily The star has four children in total from his two marriages

Singer and TV presenter Peter Andre is a proud dad of four children. The star, 49, shares Millie, eight, and Theo, five, with his wife Emily Andre, and Junior, 16, Princess, 14, with his ex-wife Katie Price.

MORE: 10 rare photos of Peter Andre's adorable children

Peter loves his role as a parent with Emily, 32 and often shares snippets from their home life with his social media fans. The star has spoken in recent years about the possibility of having another baby with Emily, so could we hear some pregnancy news from the couple soon?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter and Emily take their kids on a day out

In a recent interview, Peter revealed that due to the pandemic, his and Emily's family plans have been postponed a little but a baby could be on the cards soon.

The Mysterious Girl singer wrote in his New! magazine column: "At the start of this year I said 2021 would be the last year I would consider having more children.

"However, as we spent a lot of time in lockdown, I think we need to put everything back 12 months! So now I'm saying if it's going to happen, 2022 is the time. I'm 49 in February and I've always said my limit was until I turn 50, so who knows!"

MORE: Ola and James Jordan's daughter Ella reaches huge milestone - see exclusive video

Peter with his wife Emily

How exciting! There's nothing we love more at HELLO! than a new celebrity newborn to coo over.

Peter also alluded to another baby in early 2021, when, during a Q&A on his YouTube channel, a fan asked if he and Emily were planning on having another.

MORE: Happy birthday, royal baby Lucas! Zara Tindall's son's first year in photos

Peter, Emily and their children Amelia and Theo

Peter responded: "That's a very good question. Physically I can't, my wife on the other hand…

"I don't know. We say things like, 'Oh wouldn't it be great to have another Theo', because Theo's like four years old and he's running around and he's brilliant and it's a beautiful age."

Peter with Emily and his four children

"But then when we meet up with people who have got a couple of kids and they hand us over the kids and they're screaming, I'm like, 'Hell no!' we actually look at each other and we're like, 'Hell no.'"

He added: "But then we go back and we're like, 'Oh wouldn't it be good?' I think it's those first two years."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.