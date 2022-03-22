5 photos that prove Princess Charlotte is her mother's mini-me Charlotte is just like her mum

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's daughter Princess Charlotte has proven she's just like her mother Kate Middleton time and time again. From her mannerisms through to her sporting skills, see the five-times Charlotte was the mini-me of her royal mother. Keep scrolling for the most adorable photos…

Princess Charlotte's hair twirl

The mother-daughter duo do the same hair twirl

A royal fan on TikTok, who goes by the account @royalfancams, first spotted that Princess Charlotte twirls her hair just like her mother. While we've seen the Duchess do it on many occasions, her daughter adopted the same mannerism when she nervously arrived for her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea.

Princess Charlotte's sporty streak

Both Kate and Charlotte are very sporty

Proving that wearing a dress doesn't stop either of them from getting sporty, Princess Charlotte was seen having a casual kick around with her brother Prince George while her mother dribbled a ball in a dress and heels at an official engagement. We know Kate is a fan of rugby too, but we've yet to see Charlotte try…

Princess Charlotte's royal wave

Princess Charlotte has been perfecting her royal wave

On Princess Eugenie's wedding day Princess Charlotte proved she had nailed the glance over the shoulder and wave look just like she learned from her mother. We've seen Kate pull this off many times on camera around the world, and one of our favourite moments she did it has to be at her own royal wedding to Prince William.

Princess Charlotte's fashion sense

Princess Charlotte has been pictured in similar boots to her mother

The Duchess' daughter may only be six but she's already into fashion, and in a photograph shared to the family's Instagram feed, Charlotte was seen to be wearing a pair of brown boots just like her mother's trusty favourites.

Kate regularly wears her trusty brown boots

It has also recently been reported that she enjoys borrowing her mother's sunglasses, too!

Princess Charlotte's love of animals

Kate showed she wasn't scared when she held a snake

The royal family all seem to have a soft spot for animals and Kate and Charlotte have proved to be very hands-on when it comes to wildlife over the years.

Charlotte gently held a butterfly proving she loves animals

Kate bravely handled a snake during a royal visit and Charlotte has been photographed gently cupping a beautiful butterfly. Incredible!

