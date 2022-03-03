7 surprising things we've learned from royal birth certificates

While royal pregnancies and births can be worlds away from those of the general public, there is one thing that remains the same and that is that the birth has to be officially registered by law. All royal babies have an official birth certificate and we've learnt so much from these legal documents including Meghan Markle's real name and Prince Harry's official job title. Read on to find out more.

Meghan Markle's real name

As a birth certificate is a legal document it must contain your birth name and that meant that Meghan Markle had to put her given name, Rachel, on the birth certificate of her children. On Archie's birth certificate her name reads: "Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex."

Prince Harry's real name

While Prince Harry may be one of the most well-known royals, it may surprise people to learn that his real name is in fact, Henry. On Archie's birth certificate his full name is cited as: "His Royal Highness Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex."

Archie's birth certificate revealed a lot

Archie was born in a hospital

In the lead-up to Meghan giving birth, there was a lot of speculation about the Duchess wanting a home birth, however, Archie's official birth certificate reveals that he was definitely born at Portland Hospital in Westminster.

Prince Harry's job title

Occupation is a field which has to be completed on any UK birth certificate and Prince Harry simply wrote "Prince of the United Kingdom" on Archie's documentation. Not the kind of role you'd usually see on LinkedIn.

Meghan Markle gave birth to Archie in hospital

Meghan Markle has now ditched her royal title

While Meghan's name on Archie's birth certificate included her royal highness title, for Lilibet's Meghan is listed simply as "Rachel Meghan Markle". Prince Harry, however, decided to keep his royal title despite the Queen stripping him of this luxury when they stepped down from royal duties.

Princess Charlotte's documentation lists her full name

Princess Charlotte's meaningful middle names

Prince William and Kate Middleton's second-born child Princess Charlotte has her full name written out on her birth certificate, as is standard practice, and it reveals a homage to her late grandmother and great grandmother. Her full name is: "Prince Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge."

Archie and Lilibet's unique surname

Both Archie and Lilibet have the surname of Mountbatten-Windsor which comes from the Queen and Prince Philip combining their surnames. So sweet!

