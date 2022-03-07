Alex Jones shares rare photo of her children - and their outfits are so adorable The mum-of-three likes to get out for family walks

The One Show's Alex Jones took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a new photograph of her two sons Teddy, five, and Kit, two, on a family walk in the woods.

The TV host posted a snap of little Teddy and Kit walking along a forest path, all kitted out for the chilly weather in their cosy coats and jeans – and Kit's yellow wellington boots had us all going "aw!"

"Mission: find stuff to make bug hotel," wrote Alex on the photo.

Ah yes, the familiar bug hotel, where parents keep their kids busy on a walk finding and collecting insects to house in a mud-filled tank at home. We're sure the boys loved the challenge!

Alex's two sons out on a walk

Alex's husband Charlie also joined in the fun by balancing on a tree trunk, with his famous wife commenting: "Should have joined the circus."

Alex's husband Charlie

The couple's youngest child, baby girl Annie, wasn't in either of the photos but we suspect she was with photographer mum Alex, either in a buggy or a sling.

On Saturday, The One Show presenter shared a rare photo of her baby daughter, with Annie looking adorable in a pink jumper with a frilled collar. The infant was already starting to sport some short hairs on the top of her head as she played with her dummy. "Saturday," is all that Alex captioned the shot.

A rare snap of baby Annie

The family-of-five are recently back from a holiday in Alex's home country of Wales, where they stayed in a cottage together and enjoyed more countryside walks.

The star shared several photos from her adventure, including one that saw her sons busy playing board games in their matching rocket-themed pyjamas. "Cosy rainy days. Grateful for all the activities and games here for the children," she shared.

The couple welcomed baby Annie in August 2021, telling fans of the happy news via an Instagram announcement, which read: "We have some news... Our beautiful daughter came safely into the world on Saturday afternoon 21.08.21."

Alex added: "Tiny, but perfectly formed we are all beyond happy and besotted by her, especially Ted and Kit. Watching them with their brand new little sister is just the best and we can't believe how lucky we are to have the 3 of them and to be a family of 5."

