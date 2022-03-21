The One Show's Alex Jones flooded with messages as she kisses husband Charlie in rare photo The couple visited the city of love this weekend

Alex Jones is one lucky woman! The One Show host was whisked away to Paris for her 45th birthday on Friday to enjoy an impromptu one-night stay, thanks to her husband Charlie Thomson.

Upon her return, the TV star shared a series of posts on Instagram, including a rare picture of her kissing her beau against the iconic background of the Eiffel Tower.

"24 hours in Paris. 24 hours of laughing, exploring, wine drinking, hand-holding and remembering why we're a team. Thank you Mr T for the best surprise [heart emoji]," she gushed.

The mum-of-three then shared a video montage of their romantic stay in the city of lights. Fans and friends were quick to comment on the amazing gesture.

"This is beautiful. Happy birthday gorgeous xxxx," said Rylan Clark, while Ronan Keating added: "Ahhh love this. Happy birthday." A fan remarked: "Sounds like you had a wonderful surprise trip. Lovely memories to look back on." A fourth post read: "Got a keeper there, so glad you both had a fabulous time."

Alex uploaded this sweet post from her travels

During the course of their 24-hour stay, the couple – who have been married since 2015 - visited the Louvre, the River Seine and the Pont des Arts, a bridge where lovebirds attach padlocks to the side and throw the key into the water below to signify their commitment to one another.

Ahead of the holiday, Alex was made to guess where she was going. She told her fans: "Thanks to my friends and family for making it such a lovely day. Husband is surprising me with a mystery overnight date. Half an hour to pack and no idea what to put in!!!!!"

Documenting the lead up to the exciting mystery date night, Alex took to her Instagram Stories. In the video, she said: "Where are we going?" while Charlie, shaking his head, replied: "I can't tell ya." There's no denying, Alex was pretty impressed!

