Gemma Atkinson captures unbelievable footage of daughter Mia with a drone - watch The family were on a beach together in Tenerife

Actress Gemma Atkinson has shared the most beautiful clip of her family enjoying time together on holiday in Tenerife – all filmed by a drone!

The former Hollyoaks star posted the video to her Instagram page, writing: "I guess him bringing his drone wasn’t that much of a bad idea after all… Memories made to last a lifetime #family @gorka_marquez."

WATCH: Gemma and family filmed by a drone

In the stunning clip filmed from above, we see Gemma with her Strictly dancer fiancé Gorka and their two-year-old daughter Mia sitting on the picturesque Abama beach in Tenerife, and it's a fantastic memory to have on film.

Fans adored the special video, which was set to James Bay's song Wild Love. One posted: "This is beautiful…. To capture such a simplistic, none materialistic moment, what memories are made of."

Gemma, Gorka and Mia on Abama beach in Tenerife

Another told the actress: "Wow. Such an investment for your family," while a third commented, "Such a lovely video to last a lifetime, especially for Mia's first time there."

One fan knew the hotel they were staying at well, The Ritz Carlton Abama, revealing: "The most beautiful place, I’ve stayed here and walked on this little alcove of a private beach, I’m loving your posts."

And another follower was on board with the drone footage, telling Gemma: "My hubby loves his drone and we have some lovely beach videos of the kids running and us all laid on the sand looking up at it."

Gemma and Mia enjoying their holiday

While Gemma and Gorka had a wonderful time on their Spanish getaway, they also encountered delays at the airport on their return journey.

Taking to her Instagram to share the ordeal, the mother-of-one captioned an adorable video of her and two-year-old daughter Mia sitting on the airport floor.

The mother and daughter passing time at the airport

She wrote: "How we killed time waiting for luggage last night at Manchester airport… The staff at the airport were brilliant with us, however they are extremely understaffed which made everything so much slower.

"We arrived 4hrs before our flight and it took around 2hrs to get through security. Our flight was delayed an hour as while we boarding, some ppl on our flight were still waiting to get through security."

She added: "I hope the situation improves for everyone’s sake and my advice to anyone travelling is to give yourself plenty of time, expect the chaos but breathe through it, don’t take it out on the staff who are trying and try not to let it ruin the start of your holiday."