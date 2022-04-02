Jamie Redknapp shares hilarious photo of baby Raphael

Jamie Redknapp regularly dotes on his three children, including baby son Raphael, and during the week he showed Raphael his close friend, comedian Jack Whitehall.

They met over video call, and while Jack appeared to be pleased to meet Jamie's baby son, who was born last year, Raphael wasn't returning the feeling. The comedian attempted to make the tot laugh by pulling a funny face, but the young boy only returned a frown. Jamie noted his son's facial expression as he teased: "Raphael nor having @jackwhitehall's banter."

WATCH: Jamie Redknapp's son Raphael takes after his famous father in adorable video

The photo also allowed fans a small glimpse inside Jamie's stunning living room with its monochromatic walls and flat-screen TV.

Last month, Jamie shared several new pictures of his son on his Instagram Stories, showing little Raphael's hair all spiked up. We couldn't help noticing his resemblance to Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar who debuted a similarly cool hairstyle recently – it's clearly a trend!

In the first snap, Jamie was out for a sunny stroll with his baby boy, which the star captioned, "Spring walks."

The second photo was our absolute favourite as it showed off Raphael's incredible spiky hairdo, which the famous father added four heart emojis to. But looking at the tot's expression, we're not sure how he feels about his new look!

Raphael didn't look too impressed

Raphael's locks got even more stylish in photo three, as he sits with Dutch football superstar Ruud Gullit. "Hoping some [football emoji] magic rubs off from the great an @ruudgulli," wrote Jamie.

The baby boy is becoming quite the star on Jamie's Instagram page, recently appearing in a post with his mum Frida and grandma Sandra Redknapp.

Jamie posted: "Happy international Women's [Day] to all the amazing women out there who inspire and lead every day you make the world a kinder and better place. And especially to these two ladies in my life, I love you, oh and I love you too Raphael!!"

Jamie and Frida tied the knot in October and welcomed their first child together on 24 November, with the proud dad announcing his birth on Instagram. The trio only recently returned from their honeymoon in the Maldives.

