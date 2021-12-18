Jamie Redknapp is one doting dad in sweet clip with baby Raphael This is so adorable!

Jamie Redknapp made sure to melt hearts on Saturday as he shared an adorable short clip of his newborn son, Raphael.

SEE: Jamie Redknapp's wife Frida shares intimate glimpse inside first Christmas with baby Raphael

The former footballer and wife Frida welcomed their baby son at the end of last month and announced his arrival in a pair of sweet Instagram posts. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, the dad-of-three posted the video where his baby son was being bottle fed and held in someone's arms. Although no one's face was visible in the post, Jamie did tag an account named @liammcd84.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Redknapp shares adorable clip of baby Raphael

Baby Raphael looked so cute in the clip, wearing a bib and a white spotted onesie. The baby was also gripping onto a golf ball, which had the number three on it.

MORE: Jamie Redknapp's newborn son Raphael is his mini-me in adorable snap

SEE: Louise Redknapp shows off 'fresh new look' after getting candid about Jamie Redknapp split

Announcing the birth of their child last month, Jamie shared a photo of the newborn and wrote: "Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp we're so in love, mum is doing so well too.

"We can't thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys [heart emoji]."

The young boy was being bottle fed

Wife Frida later posted a snap where she cuddled up with the couple's new baby and wrote: "Our Viking has arrived. Feeling beyond blessed to have welcomed this precious little boy, Raphael Anders Redknapp, to our family.

"A big thank you to all the wonderful doctors and nurses at Chelsea Westminister Hospital."

SEE: Jamie Redknapp shares adorable photo with newborn son Raphael - and he's already taking after his dad!

READ: Louise Redknapp insists she's not in 'despair' over ex Jamie's new baby

Since his birth in November, Jamie has shared several photos of his new son, including the sweet moment he met his grandparents, Harry and Sandra Redknapp, for the first time.

Sandra was seen cradling the infant in her arms as she tenderly gazed down at him, with Jamie's brother Mark looking on – and judging by the photo it was love at first sight!

Raphael was born last month

Jamie sweetly captioned the snap: "This makes me so happy. First time Raphael met his nanny and uncle Mark."

The star's fans were loving the snap, with one writing: "Beautiful baby lovely pictures." A second enthused: "Aww he's absolutely gorgeous" while a third commented: "Beautiful, happy Christmas and healthy new year."

MORE: Jamie Redknapp and wife Frida mark special milestone with newborn son Raphael

MORE: Louise Redknapp enjoys wild night out with her 'boys' after ex Jamie welcomes son

Jamie is also a dad to sons Charley and Beau who he shares with his ex-wife, Louise Redknapp.

Frida, meanwhile, has four other children from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.