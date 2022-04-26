Prince William sulks in unearthed childhood video – watch Princess Diana's reaction

While Prince William has a cool and calm composure now, just like all of us, he did throw tantrums as a child – and one of them was caught on camera!

In an unearthed video, William was seen sulking when his mother, Princess Diana, ended playtime and told him it was time to go in from the garden at Kensington Palace.

WATCH: Prince William opens up about the trauma of his mother's death

The Duke glared at his mother and stood firmly rooted to the spot, but his mother knew exactly how to handle it. Diana can be heard using reverse psychology, and she said: "All right Harry will have all the fun then," as she turned and walked away with a young Prince Harry in her arms.

Prince William sulks in rare childhood video

"No no no," yelled William back at her as he ran by his mother's side. Successful parenting at its finest!

The video was shared on TikTok by fan account @1ladyydianawales and as well as this funny clip, the account showcases lots of other lovely footage of Princess Diana, including the Princess on her wedding day and more private moments with her two boys.

Despite it being 24 years since William and Harry lost their mother, she still remains a big part of their lives and her memory lives on through her grandchildren, who she never even got to meet.

Prince George writes to his late grandmother

Last year, the Duke of Cambridge made the personal admission that his three children, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and three-year-old Prince Louis write Mother's Day cards to Princess Diana.

Prince Harry's children also speak about their late grandmother. During an exclusive interview with Today's Hoda Kotb Harry revealed that, Archie, three, and Lili, who turns one in June, refer to Princess Diana as "Grandma Diana".

The brothers keep their mum's memory alive

Asked whether he tells his kids, especially Archie, about his late mother, Harry told Hoda: "Yes, very much so. I don't tell him all the stuff that's happened, but certainly that this is Grandma Diana, and we've got a couple of photos up in the house."

