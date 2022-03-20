Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper is unexpected style icon in adorable family photo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It comes as no surprise that Harper Beckham, the ten-year-old daughter of David and Victoria Beckham, is already quite the style icon.

SEE: Victoria and David Beckham's £31million mansion they plan to overhaul

Taking to Instagram to share a heartwarming photo of her daughter and son Romeo, fashion designer Victoria posted a snap of her children in a loving embrace, captioning the snap: "Happy Sunday! Someone loves her big brother!! Sunday kisses from @romeobeckham #HarperSeven," followed by a string of pink heart emojis.

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Beckham shares adorable video of daughter Harper playing football

Little Harper looked so stylish in a cream and green fleece, adorned with funky floral print while featuring an on-trend mock neck and practical zip.

The youngest Beckham, who is swiftly taking after her mother's iconic fashion sense, wore her long hair in a sleek straightened style as she beamed at the camera alongside her big brother.

READ: The Beckhams' $24million Miami penthouse is practically a seven-star hotel – inside

MORE: Victoria Beckham turns up the heat in flared jeans

Victoria shared the sweet photo of Harper and Romeo

Harper's fleece is from Urban Outfitters, retailing for £62. The young fashionista may not have hit her teens yet, but that doesn't stop us from loving her funky fashion sense.

The 'Olivia Swirl Cosy Fleece Jacket' is an ultimate staple for spring, and can be paired with relaxed jeans or over retro flares for a fresh spring look.

Olivia Swirl Cosy Fleece Jacket, £62, Urban Outfitters

Fans were quick to react to Victoria's family post, rushing to the comments to share their love for the sweet Beckham duo. "Beautiful, Romeo is like you Victoria, Harper is so like her dad xxx," commented one fan, while another penned: "For a moment I thought this was David," adding a shocked emoji.

Another fan shared a sweet message for the former Spice Girls star, writing: "Just want to say you have an amazing family and most people could take a leaf out of it, your kids are so polite and genuine and that’s told on how you brought them up, a credit to you xx."

Stylish Harper often likes to wear green

Victoria is putting the focus firmly on her family following her son's shock split from his girlfriend.

MORE: David and Victoria Beckham's 10 sweetest moments with mini-me Harper Seven

Cruz Beckham, 17, and Bliss Chapman – daughter of model Rosemary Ferguson, a friend of Victoria's - are reported to have ended their fledgling romance after 18 months together, the Mirror reports.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.