Jenna Bush Hager's kids are already celebrating Christmas in adorable new photos The Today star worried she might be jumping ahead

Jenna Bush Hager shared her concerns that her children are already jumping ahead to the next holiday before they've even celebrated Thanksgiving.

The Today star posted some gorgeous photos of her three kids, Mila, eight, Poppy, six, and Hal, two, on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday – and they are already wearing their Christmas pajamas. The trio looked adorable in their festive outfits, posing with their arms around each other in front of a decorated Christmas tree.

Jenna teased that it is probably "too soon" for her children to be thinking about Christmas as they haven't even celebrated Thanksgiving yet.

Sharing a cute photo of Hal in a Santa hat sipping on a mug of hot chocolate, Jenna joked: "He says he's into hot chocolate and lights so screw Thanksgiving."

In another adorable snap of her kids, Jenna appeared to give in to the youngsters as she wrote: "Plus look at those faces... from Halloween to tree decorating it is!"

Jenna worried it was 'too soon' to start celebrating Christmas

George W. Bush's daughter often shares sweet tales of her family life on the NBC morning show and loves nothing more than being a mom.

Jenna also has a refreshing attitude towards being a working mother and previously opened up to The Journal News about her take on the work-life balance.

Jenna soon gave in to her kids and began celebrating the festive holiday

She said: "I don't believe in balance. We are all trying to do the best we can. I know, for example, my husband isn't talking about balance with his co-workers.

"It's a word that women put on each other that makes us feel guilty or makes us feel we are not doing our job the best way possible. So when I am with my kids I try to be completely present, and when I'm at work I try to do the same."

