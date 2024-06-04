Carrie Underwood shares rare photos of youngest son Jake as they enjoy 'the best day'

Carrie Underwood took time out from her busy Las Vegas Residency to spend quality time with her son, Jacob, over the weekend - and the photos she shared were adorable.

The singer rarely posts images of her boys on Instagram, but after enjoying "the best day" together, Carrie couldn't help herself.

Taking to social media, she added a pair of snapshot of her five-year-old - who she affectionately calls Jake - walking through a theme park and playing hook a duck.

He wore a blue t-shirt, fluorescent orange shorts and white socks which he teamed with matching sneakers.

He sported a neat, short haircut and while his face was obscured there was no denying his cute-factor.

© Instagram Carrie Underwood enjoyed a fun date with her son Jake

Carrie gushed over their special mommy-son date in the caption. "Took the little man to @sixflagsmagicmountain today for some Mom/Jake time," she wrote.

"We rode rides, played games, got soaked, ate sooooo much ice cream and candy, bought random souvenirs and had the best day."

© Instagram Jake played hook a duck during their day out

She then added: "This season of life flies by way too fast. I’m glad we got the chance to slow it down and just enjoy each other for the day."

Fans commented on how adorable her son is and thanked her for sharing a glimpse into her life away from the stage.

© Getty Images Carrie and Mike adore family life

Carrie is also a mom to Isaiah, eight. She shares her boys with her husband, Mike Fisher, and although she loves her career, she's a homebody at heart.

"I don't want to go to restaurants, I don't want to travel. I don't want to go anywhere," she shared with fans during an appearance on Today's Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country.

© Instagram Carrie is raising her boys on their amazing ranch

She continued: "I love being at home. I would literally never leave my house. I get nervous in crowds and in group settings and stuff like that."

Mike is an extrovert, however, and she says that "balances" her out.

"He's got a million friends and we're always hanging out with them. So yeah, I feel like we balance each other out," she added.

© Getty Images Carrie is currently performing at her Las Vegas Residency

"I'm like, 'We don't need to go out all the time,' so I pull him back a little bit. And then he's like, 'We need to go somewhere sometimes. Can we please interact with other people?'"

The family lives in Franklin, Tennessee on a whopping 400-acre plot where they are enjoying raising their sons on a ranch.