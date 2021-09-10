Victoria Beckham's proud mummy moment with daughter Harper The mum-of-four was bursting with pride

It's a day to celebrate in the Beckham household as Victoria and David's daughter Harper shared some exciting news with her parents.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, fashion designer Victoria posted clips of Harper's fantastic school achievement – and we're thrilled for the 10-year-old.

WATCH: The Beckhams' sweetest family moments

Victoria told fans: "Ok so today was the first day back at school and we have a proud mummy moment because Harper Seven is a school prefect! Harper, how do you feel?" Harper replied: "I feel so excited!"

The mum-of-four added: "She told me she got a badge and I don't think she knows what a big deal this is. She's a prefect. Look at all these badges! Proud mummy moment."

Harper's prefect badge

We're pretty blown away with all of Harper's badges, which were neatly displayed on her purple school belt.

As well as her prefect badge, she is also a vice-captain, on the school council and has '1st' badges for swimming and sports. Harper sounds like one talented little lady.

Mum Victoria and her daughter

The previous day, Victoria shared a video of Harper in her school uniform preparing herself a pear to eat. The former Spice Girl wrote: "Back to school for Harper Seven! Not sure who is feeling it the most, it’s been an amazing summer! I love you @davidbeckham x."

Dad David also shared a back to school post of himself and his daughter chatting at the breakfast table.

David said: "Back to school. A little talk of excitement, a little nervous, but the good news is very happy. Go have fun pretty lady."

Dad David with Harper on the first day back at school

There was a funny comment from Victoria, presumably making reference to herself taking the photo, as she said: "Camera work here is outstanding! love u x."

We wish Harper luck for the new school term and send our congratulations!

