Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper is almost unrecognisable as she takes after mum in new photo The fashionista shares four children with David Beckham

Harper Beckham is close to both her mum, Victoria, and dad David and all of the Beckhams clearly dote on the ten-year-old.

Victoria's latest sweet photo of her daughter is sure to have melted many of her fans' hearts – although at first glance, we didn't realise it was Harper!

The young girl smiled at the camera as she wore a face mask and two undereye masks, with her hair pulled back from her face.

Her fashion designer mum shared the snap to her Instagram Stories, where she captioned it: "Back in London and looks like someone else is jumping on the wellness bandwagon. I love you Harper Seven."

Victoria added crying laughing and heart emojis to the picture. Harper may be trying to take after her mum with her new look, as the former Spice Girl has just returned from a wellness retreat in Germany with her husband.

The couple head to a health spa in Baden Baden every year to get a full-body M.O.T, with Victoria chronicling the most recent trip on Instagram over the last few days.

"I'm going to be sharing some moments from our recent trip to one of our favourite health spas in Baden Baden in Germany," wrote Victoria before she shared throwback videos of her time at the wellness centre.

Harper enjoyed an at-home wellness retreat

She explained to fans that her "annual check-ups" would include MRIs, and also revealed that she was looking forward to detoxing with "infusions and long hikes".

Victoria looked the epitome of health as she spoke to her followers, wearing an all-black gym outfit with a cap and a holdall draped over her shoulder.

She then shared a picture of her alongside the doctor who tailored the couple's bespoke treatments throughout their stay.

The programmes at the spa also include nutrition plans, digital detoxes and physiotherapy.

