Victoria Beckham is unrecognisable in very rare childhood photo The Spice Girls star surprised her fans

Victoria Beckham surprised everyone on Thursday with a very rare throwback family photo from when she was a child.

MORE:- Victoria Beckham poses in a bikini in family picture as she honours son Brooklyn – 'We all love you'

The mother-of-four shared the wonderful picture to celebrate her own mother's birthday. She penned: "Happy birthday @jackie.adams_! We all love you so so much!!!! So many kisses from us all (by the way… how cute was I? [laughing face and love heart emoji])."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper welcomes adorable new family member

The image showed mother Jackie with her two daughters, Victoria and Louise, and Posh looked very different with a parted fringe and a gap between her teeth.

It's rare to see Mrs Beckham flash a smile, so even if it's in a throwback picture – we'll take it!

Victoria gives a sweet smile to the camera in this throwback snap

Proving she was always into fashion, Victoria was sporting a fabulous outfit though – a pink fringed dress with beaded details. Sister Louise was wearing a matching one too!

MORE: David and Victoria Beckham's 10 sweetest moments with mini-me Harper Seven

STORY: Victoria Beckham watches husband David workout - and she's not the only one

Mother Jackie was wearing a yellow ruffled top and leaned in to embrace Victoria in the picture, which appears to be taken on holiday somewhere, in a high-rise apartment block.

Brookyln Beckham has come under fire for his International Women's Day post

Fans loved the insight into Victoria's childhood with one writing: "You were such a cutie. And now you're stunning! Happy birthday to your mum!" and another adding: "Pure and beautiful."

This heartfelt tribute comes after Victoria's son Brooklyn didn't pay tribute to her on International Women's Day, instead, penning a huge message to his soon-to-be-wife Nicola Peltz.

The Beckhams are a tight-knit family

Fans weren't impressed by the model's so-called snub. "Your mom first, man… girlfriend can change, but never your mom… anyway, wish you a long life together," said one. A second also called him out: "In first places should be your mama and sister…"

A third agreed: "You should also thank the woman who brought you into this world she is just amazing and inspiring xx." And a fourth stated: "Bro what about your mother? A mother is the most permanent member in anyone's lives!!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.