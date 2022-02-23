Jennifer Ashton looks incredible following au-natural transformation in latest photo The Good Morning America star said it was a "major miracle"

Jennifer Ashton has been inundated with compliments following a "major miracle" concerning her appearance.

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a beautiful headshot of herself in the studios ahead of her appearance on the ABC morning show.

Jennifer looked flawless, and she had reason to smile too, as she explained in the caption that she had enjoyed a special facial ahead of the show.

VIDEO: Jennifer Ashton's friends react to her engagement news

"Happy TWOS- day! 2/22/22! Thanks to the stellar LA squad @veronica4makeup and @itsnikkimalone for the early morning resuscitation, and thanks to @jtavclinicalskincare for the amazing facials. They really have worked a major miracle! See you on @abcgma3 later 2day," she wrote in the caption.

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "You look gorgeous!" while another wrote: "Absolutely stunning." A third added: "You look fabulous. I'm such a fan!"

Jennifer Ashton looked fabulous following her "miracle" facial

It's been an exciting year for the TV doctor, who announced her engagement to fiancé, Tom Werner.

The news was revealed live on air as the doctor spoke about taking part in Dry January, with co-host George Stephanopoulos breaking the big news.

Jennifer also shared the news on her Instagram with a loved-up photo of her and her new fiancé, although she didn't show off the engagement ring.

Jennifer Ashton is a regular on GMA

The mom-of-two looked beautiful in a gorgeous pink dress, as she styled out several bracelets, with Tom looking very dapper in a black suit.

Tom is the chairman of the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Red Sox Foundation, which aims to make a difference in the lives of youth, Veterans, families and communities in need by improving their health, educational and recreational opportunities.

The TV star recently announced her engagement to Tom Werner

Last year, Tom was awarded with the Medal for Outstanding Public Service, and Jennifer accompanied him to the ceremony.

Jennifer was previously married to surgeon Robert Ashton Jr., and she shared two children with him, Chloe and Alex.

The pair divorced in 2017, and sadly two weeks after it was finalised, Robert took his own life.

