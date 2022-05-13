Cat Deeley surprises fans with gorgeous baby bump photo The TV star and her husband Patrick Kielty have two children together

Cat Deeley took a trip down memory lane in honour of her son's fourth birthday this week – and left fans stunned with a gorgeous baby bump throwback.

MORE: Cat Deeley stuns fans with new post after confirming move back to LA

The TV star took to Instagram with a glowing snap of herself that showed her lounging on the beach in an eye-catching bright yellow bikini, her beautiful bump on full display.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cat Deeley enjoys fun day out with her two sons

Captioning the post, Cat wrote: "Hard to believe this time four years ago ….. just before my beautiful boy was born. The most deliciously loving, funny, reprobate you ever could meet. James is 4, the baby is a boy."

MORE: 10 rare photos of Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty's cute children

MORE: Cat Deeley melts hearts with rare video of sons on family retreat - watch

Her fans were quick to react to the photo, with one writing: "4!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Omg! Gorgeous photo!" Someone else said: "Goes far too fast," while a third added: "Happy Birthday little man."

Famous pal Edith Bowman also chimed in, commenting: "Happy birth day my gorgeous friend and wonderful James xxxx."

Cat left her Instagram followers stunned with the gorgeous baby bump photo

Cat and husband Patrick Kielty - who have been married since 2012 - are doting parents to both James, who was born in 2018, and six-year-old Milo, who was born two years earlier in 2016.

Cat's throwback post comes after the 45-year-old confirmed that she was moving back to LA with her family – albeit temporarily. She announced last month that she is swapping the UK for the US once again to host the new series of So You Think You Can Dance.

Cat and Patrick have been married since 2012 and share two children

While the 45-year-old has been the host of the popular dance show since the show's second season in 2006, it was unclear whether she would be returning to the programme after moving back to the UK during the pandemic.

MORE: Cat Deeley reveals unexpected post-Covid symptom - here's how she manages the pain

Explaining her decision to return to the UK in 2020 to The Telegraph, she said: "We wanted the boys to go to school here, not because it's better, just because we understand it more. And the biggest thing was to be closer to family.

"You have such a small amount of time when everyone wants to hang out, so we moved back to take advantage of that. And then the pandemic hit…"

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.