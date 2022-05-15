Dylan Dreyer in awe as she marks incredible achievement: 'Pinch me' The Today star is having a wonderful year!

Dylan Dreyer has many reasons to celebrate right now, and this week she marked something very close to her heart.

The TV star has been working on Today for over a decade and previously revealed that the job changed her life.

So it was incredibly special for her to reunite with her entire Today family to mark the show's 70th birthday on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Dylan Dreyer reveals son Rusty's adorable new milestone

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-three shared a group picture of herself with her co-stars, including Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker, and wrote: "I still rally can't believe I'm part of this incredibly group of people on @todayshow!! What a great night celebrating 70 years of Today at the @paleyceter!!"

She added the hashtags "pinch me" and "here's to 70 more!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Congratulations you all deserve this!" while another wrote: "Love you guys!" A third added: "Such a great team!"

Dylan Dreyer was delighted to be celebrating Today's 70th birthday

Dylan first joined Today as a weekend host, before moving to the Third Hour, where she hosts alongside Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin.

The star made the difficult decision to step back from her weekend hosting duties earlier in the year, shortly after welcoming her third child, Rusty.

Dylan bid an emotional farewell to the program in a heartfelt Instagram post, writing: "Nearly 10 years ago, my life changed completely. I moved to NYC to begin the best job ever, got married, and had 3 boys."

The Today stars are incredibly close

She continued: "Today I'm saying goodbye to my Weekend Today family since working 6 days a week with 3 kids 5 and under is next to impossible.

"I'm so grateful the weekend team took a chance on me all those years ago and gave me the opportunity of a lifetime."

Dylan with husband Bryan and their two oldest sons

Along with Rusty, who was born in September, Dylan is also mom to young sons Calvin and Oliver, who she shares with husband Brian Fichera.

The family live in New York, close to the Today studios, and Dylan often documents her life balancing looking after three young sons and working on the NBC News show.

