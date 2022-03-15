Today's Dylan Dreyer shares youngest son's latest milestone in adorable video The star is mum to three boys

Today's Dylan Dreyer's youngest son Russell, aka Rusty, proves he's growing up quickly in a brand new video that shows him sitting upright in a highchair at dinner time at their family home.

The mother-of-three shared a sweet video at food time of her sons Calvin and Oliver sat patiently in front of their meals, and baby Rusty sat in a highchair alongside them. "Welcome to the table Rusty!! #dinnertime #familytable #my3sons," she captioned the clip. She could be heard asking each of her boys: "What's for dinner?"

Fans of Dylan loved seeing the memorable moment and many took to the comments section to share the love.

"They are so cute. I am a #mythreesons member too," wrote one, and: "Wow how time flies. So cute," added another.

A third joked, "Oh the shenanigans that are coming your way gf."

The star welcomed her third son in September 2021, and recently returned back to work after her maternity leave.

Announcing her return, she wrote: "Maternity leave is a blessing and I’m so appreciative for the 16 weeks I got to spend at home with my boys (although some would argue it’s not nearly enough…agreed!!)"

She concluded: "I'm also so lucky that I get to go back to a job I love and my kids get to see me loving what I do and working hard. So I've missed you all and can’t wait to be back on 3rd hour @todayshow next Monday!"

Dylan lives in a New York condo

The NBC host lives in a New York apartment with her three boys and her husband Brian Fichera.

When Dylan fell pregnant with her third child her fans were convinced that she would have to move out of her small New York condo, but she proved them wrong utilising every bit of space.

Dylan proudly revealed: "I think they all fit just fine…for now," as she showed off their shared bedroom with white bunk beds, a cot, a changing table and plenty of soft toys.

