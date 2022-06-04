Happy 1st birthday Lilibet Diana! A look at her first year in the Sussex family Discover all of the tot's best milestones

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor into the world on 4 June 2021 and while the royal couple have kept her out of the limelight for the most part, we have been treated to the odd glimpse of Lili's first year. Here are Lilibet's biggest milestones…

Lilibet's first Halloween costume

At just five months old Lili sported her first ever Halloween costume, and all was revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Meghan said: "We wanted to do something fun for the kids but the kids were just not into it at all. Archie was a dinosaur for maybe five minutes…"

Prince Harry is proud to be a dad to his daughter

Ellen, who joined the Sussexes for the annual holiday, replied: "No, not even for five minutes, finally Harry talked him into having the head on, but Lili was a skunk."

Meghan laughed and added: "She was a little skunk… like Flower from Bambi."

Meghan spoke about her daughter on Ellen

Lilibet's first official photograph

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their family Christmas card in 2021 featuring the first photo of their baby daughter.

The message on the card read: "Happy Holidays. This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa', and Lili made us a family. "

This is the first photo of the family of four

The adorable family photo was taken by their wedding photographer Alexi Lubomirski this summer at the couple's home in Santa Barbara, California. The precious portrait sees the family posing on some steps with little Archie sitting on Harry's lap and Meghan lifting Lilibet in the air.

The Sussexes Christmas card featured baby Lilibet

Lilibet's shout out in the Queen's speech

The Queen made a rare comment about her great-granddaughter during her annual Christmas message to the nation.

She said: "And for me and my family, even with one familiar laugh missing this year, there will be joy in Christmas, as we have the chance to reminisce, and see anew the wonder of the festive season through the eyes of our young children, of whom we were delighted to welcome four more this year."

Lilibet meeting Princess Eugenie

In February, Princess Eugenie was pictured multiple times in California with her cousin Prince Harry. In one snap, during a double date dinner, her husband Jack Brooksbank was there too. It is believed that the royal couple would have taken the opportunity to see Archie and meet Lilibet then.

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie in the house at #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/uKyIdqIFmE — NFL UK (@NFLUK) February 14, 2022

Princess Eugenie visited the US in February

Lilibet's first birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations and it is here that they will mark their daughter's first birthday. How special!

