Duchess Meghan makes subtle outfit change at Jubilee service – see photos

The Duchess of Sussex attended Queen’s Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday alongside her husband Prince Harry, and eagle-eyed fans may have noticed her slight outfit change.

On arrival at the service, Meghan looked stunning in an off-white Custom Dior coat dress featuring a silver-buckled belt and a tailored pointed collar. The royal completed her look with matching heels, a white circular disc hat and she carried a pair of coordinating gloves.

WATCH: Harry and Meghan arrive at the service

Fast forward to the Duke and Duchess exiting the cathedral an hour later and Meghan had made a small change to her look – as she left the service, the mother-of-two was seen wearing the gloves she was previously carrying.

Duchess Meghan arrives holding her gloves

Either way, with or without gloves, the Duchess’ outfit looked stunning and was perfectly fitting for the occasion.

Friday was a warm day in England so we don’t imagine Meghan wore her gloves for too long! Along with her chic gloves, the royal accessorised with stunning diamond earrings, giving her look that extra touch of glamour.

The royal looked elegant in Custom Dior

During the service, the former Suits actress was seated on the second row alongside Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their husbands, and Lady Sarah Chatto, the daughter of Princess Margaret, and her family.

The service is the first time Harry and Meghan have appeared in public alongside the royal family since they left their roles as working royals for a new life in the US two years ago.

Meghan wears her gloves to exit the cathedral

The couple are thought to be staying at their former home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, during their stay for the Queen’s Jubilee.

The Sussexes are currently living the California dream in their £11.2million mansion in Montecito with their son Archie Harrison, three, and daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who turns one this Saturday.

Many royal fans are hoping to see Harry and Meghan’s children Archie and Lilibet make their first balcony appearance together, which may come on Sunday for the Jubilee Pageant.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan has previously said: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honoured to attend The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children."