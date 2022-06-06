Jessica Wright finally confirms baby son's adorable name

Jessica Wright has confirmed the name of her first child, whom she welcomed with husband William Lee-Kemp last month.

Exclusive: Jessica Wright unveils her new 'baby' and reveals why mum Carol has been such a big support

Taking to Instagram on Monday to share a snap of her newborn's toes, the 36-year-old revealed that the couple have named their little boy, Presley Stone Lee-Kemp.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jess Wright celebrated glam baby shower with family and friends

It's been nearly three weeks since Jess and her husband William became first-time parents. Just days after welcoming the new arrival, the proud mum exclusively spoke to HELLO! to share her excitement.

MORE: Jessica Wright reveals sweet nickname for baby boy - a day after announcing his birth

SEE: Inside Jess Wright's glam baby shower with family and friends - exclusive photos

She said: "William and I are overwhelmed with joy at the birth of our baby boy. We are totally in love and can't believe he is here. We love him so much."

The star also shared a photograph of the new parents holding their baby's tiny hand. "We will hold your hand forever. 17~05~22," she captioned the sweet photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Wright (@jesswright77)

The couple have named their son Presley Stone Lee-Kemp

"So special," commented her sister-in-law Michelle Keegan on the post while grandmother Carol Wright added: "My heart is complete, can not tell you how proud I am of you both, it was wonderful to experience the journey love you my baby girl. You did amazing, he is beyond beautiful. Happiest grandparents ever now to have two beautiful bubbas to love and cherish forever."

Jess announced her pregnancy back in November, just two months after tying the knot with William in a stunning ceremony held in Majorca.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Wright (@jesswright77)

Jess shared this picture of her son when she announced his arrival

The glowing mother-to-be previously admitted to being stunned after discovering her first child will be a boy, after convincing herself she was having a girl.

She also confessed prior to the arrival how her mum Carol is already "a very hands-on grandmother". Jess revealed she looks set for more babysitting when the next member of the family arrives. "We've made sure my mum's got a cot ready for when she has him," she told HELLO!.

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.