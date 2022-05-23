Jessica Wright's baby boy has a royal connection nobody realised The new mum has spoken exclusively to HELLO!

Former TOWIE star Jessica Wright shared wonderful news with her fans over the weekend, that she has given birth to a beautiful baby boy.

Eagle-eyed fans may have noticed that Jess tagged The Portland Hospital when she shared the amazing news – which is the same hospital where Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie gave birth!

It was May 2019 when the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to her first born, Archie at the private hospital and Prince Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie welcomed her son there in February 2021.

The £3.3k a night maternity ward has also hosted other celebrities for their births including Victoria Beckham and Jools Oliver.

Jess gave birth to a baby boy in May

Jess exclusively spoke to HELLO! about her gorgeous new arrival: "William and I are overwhelmed with joy at the birth of our baby boy. We are totally in love and can't believe he is here. We love him so much."

The star also shared a photograph of the new parents holding their baby's tiny hand. "We will hold your hand forever. 17~05~22," she captioned the sweet photo.

Jess' sister-in-law Michelle Keegan left a comment under the adorable picture: "So special [love heart emojis]." While Jess' mother Carole gushed over the little one. "My heart is complete, can not tell you how proud I am of you both, it was wonderful to experience the journey love you my baby girl. You did amazing, he is beyond beautiful. Happiest grandparents ever now to have two beautiful bubbas to love and cherish forever," she penned.

The couple have created a beautiful nursery

Jess shared another snap snuggling her baby. She wrote: "Happy due date my angel. Thank you so much for everyone’s kind messages, we are just taking time to enjoy this time with our baby boy."

The new mum previously admitted to being stunned after discovering her first child will be a boy, after convincing herself she was having a girl.

The couple have decorated a neutral nursery for the little one in various shades of grey. It also includes a Dior blanket and a ball pit!

